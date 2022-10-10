Ballet Tessera Presents THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW In Association With The Skyra Foundation

Ballet Tessera, a new contemporary ballet company in Central Florida, is producing entirely original works, beginning with a World Premiere: The Legend of Sleepy Hollow at the Dr. Phillips Center's Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater.

Created and directed by Diane Withee is an original adaptation of Washington Irving's classic 1820 tale, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. This supernatural tale of seduction, manipulation, suspense, and superstition is America's first bone-chilling ghost story. Watch helplessly as our unsuspecting hero Ichabod Crane faces treacherous witches, and confronts his forbidden love for Katrina Von Tassel and, of course, the deadly Headless Horseman of Sleepy Hollow!

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow runs October 15 and 16 and is sponsored by The Skyra Foundation. Press Night is Saturday, October 15, 7:00 pm.

"We are thrilled to open our debut season with this classic American tale, bringing a new twist on a period-piece drama, imbued with a contemporary vitality, modern theatrics, a life-size horse and more to the Dr. Phillip's stage. Orlando audiences of all ages will enjoy this spooky homage to America's first ghost story," stated Executive Producer, Mary Poiley.

This World Premiere also features students from Skyra Studios, who play the students in Ichabod's classroom. Skyra's students receive classes in classical and contemporary dance, acting for stage and film, and have a supporting role custom crafted for them by Withee.

Tickets are available for the Saturday evening and Sunday matinee and evening shows by visiting The Legend of Sleepy Hollow | Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts or by calling the Dr. Phillips Box office at: 407-358-6603.

The inception of art begins with an idea, a catalyst initiating the creative process. Whether the piece begins with a stroke, a single chisel, or a step, it is a fragment of the finished work. Ballet Tessera was founded on the idea that every dancer plays a crucial role in the creation of the final piece, much like a mosaic relies on pieces of stone, tile, and glass to form its final picture. Every size, shape, and color is a cherished and essential element in the final design. Our vision is to create art through an amalgamation of genres, breaking the stylistic norms in order to create unique and inspiring contemporary ballet works. The company is here to provide valuable artistic opportunities and experiences to enrich the creative vitality of Central Florida.

The Skyra Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, was founded by Scott & Mary Poiley to ensure all young artists have the opportunity to participate in arts education and performance regardless of their financial means. The Skyra Foundation is dedicated to investing in the next generation of dancers, actors, filmmakers, and artists by offering scholarships for continuing education and platforms to showcase their works. On top of Skyra's commitment to these budding artists, the foundation will promote the arts in the Orlando community by funding original films, videos, and stage productions that are open to the entire community, whether they attend Skyra Studios or not. We hope to keep the arts alive by inspiring our audiences, both young and old, with the diverse expressions that represent our communities.