BWW Review: THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES: DREAM ON at The Winter Park Playhouse

What fun it is to take a stroll down memory lane and revisit the locations (and experiences) of our youth. Such journeys often include stops at familiar haunts, laughs at the fashions we thought were so hip at the time, and listening to the songs that served as the soundtrack to our formative years. Imagine, then, if you could roll all of those things into a musical, and you might get THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES: DREAM ON - the current mainstage production at the Winter Park Playhouse. This fun, fabulous and fantastic time-machine of a show featuring four wonderfully talented women illustrates perfectly the kind of intimate, inviting and thoroughly entertaining production that The Winter Park Playhouse so often has to offer.

Written & Created by Roger Bean, with music by, well, almost every favorite artist of the 60's and 70's (arranged by Michael Borth), THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES: DREAM ON is the fourth and final installment of the "Wonderettes" musical theatre trilogy, which re-introduces audiences to the singing group of the same name. The first act takes place at the retirement party for everyone's "favorite homeroom teacher" Ms. McPherson, held in the Springfield High School gym in 1968 and features witty banter, dialogue to introduce the four singers to the audience and share a bit of their backstory - much of which takes place in the previous three musicals THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES, WINTER WONDERETTES and WONDERETTES: CAPS AND GOWNS. We meet Missy (Hannah Laird), Suzy (Lindsay Nantz), Cindy Lou (Anastasia Remoundos) and Betty Jean (Kate Zaloumes) who celebrate (and sometimes roast) their teacher Ms. McPherson in between sharing their own life updates and carrying on as four good friends coming back together often do. The first act features more hits from the 1960's including songs like "For Once In My Life", "Gimme Some Lovin'" and "You're No Good". The second act fast forwards 10 years to 1978 at the 20th anniversary of the class of 1958 (in the same gym). The Wonderettes are back (of course) to sing hits of the 1970's for their fellow classmates, including "The Hustle", "Band of Gold", and yes, even "I Will Survive".

As a jukebox musical, THE MARVELOUS WONDERETEES: DREAM ON works well - giving just enough of a song to get the audience bopping and smiling before moving on. The song selections are solid, many which serve as a payoff to an earlier throwaway comment, character nuance or plot point. Roger Bean's script is light but provides enough story to keep the play moving forward, and the dialogue is effective at making the audience care just enough about the characters on stage.

Speaking of the characters, the four actors portraying The Wonderettes are absolutely fabulous in their own unique way. Hannah Laird, as Missy is the perfect "mother hen" of the group and shows off a stunning singing voice in her many numbers including "For Once In My Life" and "Don't Leave Me This Way". As the flighty but sincere, Suzy, Lindsay Nantz is so fun to watch and even more fun to listen to sing her signature pieces (including "More Today Than Yesterday" and the powerful "Come in From The Rain". Anastasia Remoundos, as Cindy Lou is the feisty and strong-willed member of the group - determined to follow her dreams (spoiler alert... she does!). Ms. Remoundos also has a powerhouse of a voice which she gets to show off in songs like "Build Me Up, Buttercup" and "Band of Gold". Finally as the brash, no-nonsense Betty Jean, Kate Zaloumes gives an equally stellar performance, and gets some great songs of her own like "When Will I Be Loved?" and "I Am Woman". And, as strong as each of these women are alone - when they sing together they are a force to be reckoned with - with sweet melodies and tight harmonies that soar into the rafters.

In this production, director Roy Alan has done a great job capturing the energy and essence of the period through the four actors on stage - which is important considering they almost never leave the stage throughout the entire show. Mr. Alan's choreography is also fun and period-perfect - evoking smiles. Christopher Leavy provides solid musical direction - as illustrated by the stellar instrumentalists in the band and the fantastic vocals on stage. As scenic designer, CJ Sikorski delivers a very realistic slice of a 1950's era high school gym (the metal beam across the top of the stage was a particularly nice touch) and even glams it up for the 1970's second act with some groovy rainbow stage lights. Speaking of lights - Sarah Griffin's lighting design paints the perfect mood (including some well-placed spotlit numbers) and J. Adam Smith's sound design is equally strong - providing a very believable PA "voice of god" for Principal Varley. Monica Titus' costumes are a highlight - giving each of the Wonderettes a signature color and a period-perfect style. And kudos to Rich Kuntz' wig designs - they were spot on.

The Winter Park Playhouse's production of THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES: DREAM ON is a truly entertaining night (or day!) at the theatre. It is a highly polished, tuneful and fun production that has something for everyone. And don't worry if you've never met the Wonderettes before (this was my first foray into the story too), I promise you won't be lost. You will be too busy tapping your feet and trying hard not to sing along (except when instructed.)

THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES: DREAM ON, presented by The Winter Park Playhouse, runs through April 16th. Tickets range from $39 to $46 ($20 for Industry, Student and Active Military). Performances take place at The Winter Park Playhouse which is located at 711 Orange Avenue Suite C Winter Park, FL 32789. Tickets can be purchased by visiting https://winterparkplayhouse.org/ or calling (407) 645-0145.

Photo Credit: All photos Courtesy of The Winter Park Playhouse