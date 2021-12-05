BWW Review: THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK CHRISTMAS MUSICAL at Titusville Playhouse

It is rare for audiences to have the chance to come back and revisit characters in a musical - and when producers do decide to go the sequel route, they often end up critically panned - take ANNIE WARBUCKS or LOVE NEVER DIES, for example. But when a show already doesn't take itself too seriously, such as Betsy Kelso and David Nehls' THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL, a follow-up can be just as much of a rollicking good time as the first. Make that sequel a Christmas show and that can be a recipe for a hilarious, entertaining, and yes, heartwarming night of theatre. That is just the case for Titusville Playhouse's latest production on its Shuler Stage - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK CHRISTMAS MUSICAL. So, pull up your lawn chair, grab some tinsel and keg nog, and see how the denizens of Armadillo Acres - Starke, Florida's "most festive trailer park" - deal with the stresses and joys of the holiday season.

THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK CHRISTMAS MUSICAL takes place at Armadillo Acres, about a year after the action of the original. But don't worry if you missed the first one (though it was a hoot!) the cast gives the audience a quick recap of the plot in the opening number. It is days before Christmas and there's a new conflict brewing, this time between loveable Christmas-fan, stigmata hand model and connoisseur of garbage crafting, Rufus Jeter (Dennis Pisarz) and Darlene Seward (Anna Olivia Banks) the self-proclaimed Scrooge of Armadillo Acres. But soon, after an unfortunate electrical mishap, Darlene miraculously loses her memory and becomes Christmas' #1 fan - endearing her to Rufus and giving the trailer park new hope for winning Mobile Homes & Gardens best-decorated trailer park in North Florida and its $10,000 prize. Back again for a "second helping" as the feisty, fiery, and downright hilarious "greek chorus" are Betty (Ashley Wilcox), Lin (Holly Fuller), and Pickles (Kayla Elliott) who narrate and play supporting roles as needed, throughout the show. Will Darlene remember who she is and go back to being a nasty neighbor? Will her boyfriend and "breastaraunt" owner, Jackie Boudreaux (Chris deJongh) find a way to spoil everyone's Christmas? Or will Rufus and the Girls' love of the season win out?

THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK CHRISTMAS MUSICAL features a hilarious book by Betsy Kelso which dusts off some of the funniest elements of the original, but then expertly mines some of the biggest holiday cliches - and gives them a "trashy twist". For those fans already familiar, Ms. Kelso picks right back where she left off and makes visiting with these now familiar and somehow even funnier characters pure joy. David Nehls' music and lyrics are witty and catchy and just as fun to experience as his original TRAILER PARK score. The show even features what will likely become a favorite for this Christmas music fan - "...It's Christmas", a very adult, but very funny take on the way the holiday season has of allowing us to forget our woes, just for a moment.

As for the cast of Titusville Playhouse's production, everyone brings something great to the holiday table. The three "Girls" (Ashley Wilcox, Holly Fuller, and Kayla Elliott) return from Titusville's earlier production of TRAILER PARK, which creates great continuity and is a thrill, considering how great each of them were in the original (and are in this one!). Seeing those three back onstage in these roles is like coming home for Christmas and getting to see your favorite black-sheep aunts who sneak you a sip of something in the corner while Grandma's not looking. As Darlene, the grinch turned Christmas fan, Anna Olivia Parks is wonderful. Her voice roars in her more raucous numbers and is lovely and sweet in more touching songs, like "My Christmas Tin Toy Boy". Dennis Pisarz, as Rufus is a trailer park treasure. He is the perfect "redneck with a heart of gold" and shows off an amazing voice, especially in his 11 O'clock country ballad, "Black & Blue on Christmas Eve". Rounding out the cast is the nefarious and hilarious, Chris deJongh as Jackie Boudreaux who serves as the antagonist for the evening. As an added bonus for fans of the earlier production, Angela Tims, who played stripper, Pippi, was working the bar (in character, of course) the night I attended, and served a mean spiked Hot Cocoa.

Niko Stamos, provides excellent direction for THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK CHRISTMAS MUSICAL. He utilizes the same three trailers as the original as his backdrop (designed by Jay Bleakney), this time with some of the gaudiest, yet charming Christmas décor. The music, directed by Spencer Crosswell (who also provides the sound design) brings David Nehls' score to vivid life under the Shuler tent and Noah Dalton's lighting design, this time with lots of Christmas touches, shines. Finally, Jordyn Linkous' costumes and wig design are a perfect fit, from Darlene's ugliest of Christmas sweaters to the hilarious Stacks aprons.

So, if you are looking for a Christmas show that is unconventional, unexpected, yet undeniably hilarious, Titusville Playhouse's THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK CHRISTMAS MUSICAL may be the perfect outing for you. But keep in mind, the show is rated PG-13, so leave the kids at home, and come by for another beer drinkin', "cat-fightin', sun-worshipin' good time" - but this time with a holiday twist.

THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK CHRISTMAS MUSICAL presented by Titusville Playhouse on their Shuler Stage runs through December 19th. The show is rated PG-13. Tickets are $30. Performances take place at the Shuler Stage Tent at 316 Palm Avenue Titusville, FL 32796, just 1 block West of the Titusville Playhouse Mainstage Theatre. Tickets can be purchased by visiting https://titusvilleplayhouse.com or calling (321) 268-1125.

All Photos by Niko Stamos, Titusville Playhouse

Top Photo: Cast of The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical

Middle Photo 1: Anna Olivia Banks as Darlene Seward

Middle Photo 2: Holly Fuller as Lin, Ashley Wilcox as Betty & Kayla Elliott as Pickles

Middle Photo 3: Dennis Pisarz as Rufus Jeter

Middle Photo 4: Cast of The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical

Bottom Photo: Kayla Elliott as Pickles, Ashley Wilcox as Betty & Holly Fuller as Lin