BWW Review: THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at Titusville Playhouse

A county spelling bee may not sound like a likely setting for a musical, but THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE defies convention and delivers laughs and a heartwarming story that is sure to please. In the latest production on its Shuler Stage, Titusville Playhouse's production of this hit musical is filled with quirky characters, fun staging and great music - while also illustrating some of the stresses impacting the children of today - pressure to succeed, parental involvement and the pros (and cons) of standing out from the crowd.

With music and lyrics by William Finn, a book by Rachel Sheinkin and additional material by Jay Reiss, THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE takes the audience into the highly competitive and sometimes odd world of spelling. The musical introduces the audience to six young competitors, including returning champ Chip Tolentino (Kyle Sullivan), Logainne SchwartzandGrubenierre (Lindsey Strembicki) a socially conscious elementary schooler, the odd, but endearing, Leaf Coneybear (Josh Solomon), awkward William Morris BarfÃ©e (Dave Sierra) with his "magic foot", overachiever Marcy Park (Sarah McKinney), and the sweet and quiet underdog, Olive Ostrovsky (Miranda Skorupski). Overseeing the spelling contest is Vice Principal Douglas Panch (Greg Coleman) and former champion and local realtor extraordinaire, Rona Lisa Perretti (Lilly Ann Vreeland Quijije). And rounding out the cast of characters is parolee and "comfort counselor" Mitch Mahoney (Brandon Munoz-Dominguez). The play follows the competition from beginning to exciting conclusion, giving each speller the opportunity to shine - sometimes sharing their unique spelling technique, their back story or their own perspective on life - all through song. The audience follows the fast-paced antics and some are even chosen to compete on stage in the bee.

The cast of Titusville's THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE is a talented bunch, portraying each funny and quirky character with great skill. While most of the show focuses on each young speller, one by one, where this cast shines is in its interaction as an ensemble. That's not to say that each isn't individually strong, they are, but the chemistry of the group works really well - even along with the guest spellers pulled from the audience. Stand out performances include Josh Solomon as the sweet and simple Leaf Coneybear (who has some great facial expressions and a hilarious puppet), Sarah McKinney as Marcy Park, who shows off numerous skills in her delivery of "I Speak Six Languages", Kyle Sullivan as Chip Tolentino, who delivers a boisterous "Lament" to start off Act 2, Dave Sierra, as William BarfÃ©e (pronounced bar-FAY - there's an accent aigue) and his strange, yet hilarious "magic foot", Lindsey Strembicki as the loud and proud Logainne SchwartzandGrubenierre and Miranda Skorupski as timid yet determined Olive Ostrovsky.

Niko Stamos does a great job directing (and choreographing) THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE. He keeps the action moving forward and nimbly uses the small Shuler stage (and beyond) to great effect. He also serves as scenic designer and his simple, yet effective set works well. The music directed by Spencer Crosswell (who also provides the sound design) brings William Finn's score to vivid life under the Shuler tent and Davis Vandesteeg's lighting design adds appropriate effect. Jordyn Linkous' costumes are solid and add the appropriate amount of quirk and character to the spellers on stage.

Overall, Titusville Playhouse's production of THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE is a funny, entertaining and heartwarming production that not only delivers laughs but a great message of being yourself and the joy of doing something you love. So whether you are someone who loves spelling or just a fan of fun and fantastic musicals, Titusville Playhouse's SPELLING BEE delivers a great evening of theatre that is sure to please.

THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE presented by Titusville Playhouse on their Shuler Stage runs through March 27th. Tickets are $30. Performances take place at the Shuler Stage Tent at 316 Palm Avenue Titusville, FL 32796, just 1 block West of the Titusville Playhouse Mainstage Theatre. Tickets can be purchased by visiting https://titusvilleplayhouse.com or calling (321) 268-1125.

All Photos by Niko Stamos, Titusville Playhouse

Top Photo: 4 The Cast of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Middle Photo 1: 7 Josh Solomon as Leaf Coneybear

Middle Photo 2: 11 The Cast of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Middle Photo 3: 22 Dave Sierra as William Morris BarfÃ©e

Bottom Photo: 14 Sarah McKinney as Marcy Park with the Cast of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee