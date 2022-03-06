BWW Review: DREAMGIRLS at Titusville Playhouse

Thanks to the 2006 film starring Jennifer Hudson and Beyonce, a lot of people are familiar with the story of the Broadway hit musical DREAMGIRLS. Its story of the rise of a talented group of young women - first as contest winners, then backup singers, then fame and success on their own - resonates with audiences who love to cheer for the success of an underdog (and sometimes the drama that comes along with the journey to the top). Throw in some blockbuster songs, beautiful costumes, and a talented cast to tell the story and you have stage magic. And that is just what audiences will get with the latest production of DREAMGIRLS at the Titusville Playhouse in Titusville, FL - a visually stunning, vocally thrilling and powerful production of this classic musical.

DREAMGIRLS (with Book and Lyrics by Tom Eyen and Music by Henry Krieger) shares the story of the Dreamettes, a girl group from Chicago in the 1960's who find themselves at the Apollo Theatre in Harlem, NYC after winning a local talent contest. The three singers, Effie Melody White (Jamalia Scott), Deena Jones (Sydney Archibald) and Lorrell Robinson (Jocelyn Evans) and their songwriter, and Effie's brother, C.C. (Josiah Randolph) soon find themselves in the right place at the right time and are soon singing backup for the flamboyant singing sensation, James "Thunder" Early (Zenni Corbin). They also find themselves with a new manager, former car salesman Curtis Taylor, Jr. (Malik Harris) and a whole new life on the road. Over time, the Dreamettes (who soon become the Dreams) learn of the highs (and lows) of fame while Curtis employs sometimes questionable practices (aka payola) to ensure the Dreams continue to see success. Tensions rise and musical styles evolve, all leading to an Act I emotional peak and, of course, one of the most famous songs from the show - "And I'm Telling You I'm Not Going". In Act II, DREAMGIRLS then explores themes of recovery, renewal, growth, and forgiveness as the worlds of Effie and the Dreams mature and take different paths to the top.

DREAMGIRLS is a musical that takes strong direction to keep it at a pace that ensures the audiences can follow the journey of the characters without getting bogged down. In his direction of DREAMGIRLS, Kristofer Geddie does just that while also creating through the actors on stage real growth from naive youth to mature and self-aware adults.

Speaking of the actors, there are some stellar performances happening in Titusville's production of DREAMGIRLS - most notably through the three Dreamettes/Dreams, Deena, Lorrell and Effie. Sydney Archibald's Deena makes the biggest transformation from innocent backup singer to a Disco Diva who takes control of her own life. Jocelyn Evans' Lorrell is surer of herself than other portrayals I have seen of the character (though still starstruck/lovestruck by Jimmy), and it works extremely well. Not to mention Ms. Evans shows off powerful vocals, especially in her Act II number "Ain't No Party". And then there's Miss Effie Melody White. Productions of DREAMGIRLS live or die on the shoulders of the actor portraying Effie White and I am here to tell you, Jamalia Scott gives an absolutely brilliant performance in the role. Her vocals are out of this world, probably some of the best I have heard singing this part, and I wish I had a recording of her solo numbers to listen to on repeat. Her "I am Changing" builds in intensity to a stunning end, her "One Night Only" is filled with raw emotion and power, and her "And I am Telling You..." felt like I was hearing the song for the first time and simply gave me chills. She is everything one would hope for in an Effie and more. Zenni Corbin's performance as Jimmy Early is also a thrill to watch, showing off some of the strong vocals and acting most recently seen in their role as Lola in KINKY BOOTS at Titusville Playhouse. Also worthy of note is Josiah Randolph's performance as C.C. which stands out due to his solid vocals and his character growth throughout.

As mentioned before, DREAMGIRLS is known for its fabulous costumes and wigs, and Titusville's production totally delivers in this category. Jordyn Linkous once again works magic with fabric and sequins giving us countless gowns and wigs that grow more and more stunning as the play progresses. Jay Bleakney's simple, but effective scenic design relies upon a circular platform and a series of hanging video screens (which are filled beautifully with cinematic touches by Video designer Niko Stamos). Video can be hot and cold for me in a stage production, but it works extremely well here. Will Gibbons-Brown's lighting not only spotlights the action well, but also serves more than once as a big reveal (coupled with quick changes into Mr. Linkous' costumes.) Gregory Omar Osborne's choreography is strong, especially in "Steppin' to the Bad Side", and Spencer Crosswell's Music Direction (and Sound Design) is critical to bringing these brilliant songs to life.

Overall, Titusville Playhouse's production of DREAMGIRLS delivers on all one might look for in a production of this classic musical - spectacle, sparkle, and powerhouse vocals that thrill and delight. Its message of redemption and forgiveness are as timely as ever, and the production values and quality delivered on stage at the Titusville Playhouse ensure that audiences leave with a smile on their faces.

DREAMGIRLS, presented by Titusville Playhouse, runs through March 27th. Tickets are $25 to $35. Performances take place at the Titusville Playhouse, 301 Julia Street, Titusville, FL 32796. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.TitusvillePlayhouse.com or calling (321) 268-1125.

All Photos by Niko Stamos, Titusville Playhouse

Top Photo: Jocelyn Evans as Lorrell, Sydney Archibald as Deena & Jamalia Scott as Effie

Middle Photo 1: Jamalia Scott as Effie

Middle Photo 2: Jocelyn Evans as Lorrell, Sydney Archibald as Deena & Aniah Long as Michelle

Middle Photo 3: Jamalia Scott as Effie

Bottom Photo: Sydney Archibald as Deena, Jamalia Scott as Effie, Aniah Long as Michelle & Jocelyn Evans as Lorrell

.