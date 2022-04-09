BWW Review: A CHORUS LINE at Titusville Playhouse

A CHORUS LINE, the hit Broadway musical about performers auditioning for a Broadway show played for 6,137 performances in its original run due to several factors. Audiences simply connected with the characters on stage and related to their lives, their experiences, and their passion for pursuing their dreams. Add in a fabulous and catchy score and some amazing choreography and you have a recipe for an enthralling musical - in fact, one of the most popular musicals of all time. It is not surprising, then, that the Titusville Playhouse selected this classic to present as its latest production - providing audiences with an emotional, energetic, and wildly entertaining production that thrills from the first moments to the last.

For those who have not had the pleasure of seeing A CHORUS LINE before, the musical (with music by Marvin Hamlisch, lyrics by Edward Kleban, and book by James Kirkwood and Nicholas Dante), takes place in 1975 and focuses on a rigorous audition for 8 spots (4 men, 4 women) in the chorus of an upcoming Broadway musical. The characters on stage show off their dance skills but unexpectedly find themselves being asked by the director, Zach (Jordyn Linkous), to talk about their personal lives. Over the course of the musical each person has a chance to talk about themselves - their memories, their fears, their joys, and what drives them to perform - stories told through monologue, song and production number. This gives the audience not only a peek into the audition process, but also into the real people that inhabit those smiling faces dancing on stage.

A CHORUS LINE is a show that may be simple in its staging (empty stage, white line, effective lighting) but far from simple in its direction needs. In Titusville's production, director (and Titusville Playhouse Executive Director) Steven J. Heron strikes a perfect balance of emotion, exhaustion, elation and energy through the characters on stage. His pacing is solid - moving easily from one vignette to another but slows down appropriately with intense focus during the more dramatic moments. And he accomplishes well what I believe to be the core challenge of A CHORUS LINE - he makes us care about each and every person on stage.

Speaking of the characters, the actors embodying these now iconic characters in this production breathe fresh life into roles that performers have been portraying for almost fifty years. Each person is given the opportunity to shine and they certainly rise to the occasion. A CHORUS LINE, in its construct (and even its title) is an ensemble piece, without true leading roles, which allows for productions, like this one, to feature a large number of talented individuals. With seventeen actors playing the aspiring dancers auditioning - it would be hard to call out every performance, but I do want to comment on three that stood out significantly for me in Titusville Playhouse's production. First, as Cassie, the former chorus girl who shares a history with the director, Zach, Emma Wilcox delivers a fervent, emotional, and captivating "The Music and the Mirror", giving an intense (and skilled) dance performance. As Diana Morales, Adriana Aquino gives the audience a subdued, but effective "Nothing" in the first act, but then leads the cast in a breathtaking, heartfelt and earnest delivery of the classic "What I Did For Love" which perfectly punctuated an already emotionally solid evening. Finally, Niko Stamos gives such an emotionally raw, authentic, and brilliant performance as Paul, that I had to remind myself, through tears, to breathe as his monologue came to a close.

As a musical focused on dancers and dancing, the choreography in A CHORUS LINE has to stand out. In Titusville Playhouse's production Ryan Graytok delivers his own fresh take on the classic Michael Bennett moves that have become almost as memorable as the show itself - including the iconic opening "I Hope I Get It" and the thrilling closing "One". Music Director Spencer Crosswell gets some fantastic vocals out of the talented cast, and Will Gibbons-Brown's lighting design creates the layers and focus required for each number. The costumes, by JMR Costumes and Jordyn Linkous are spot on - with a groovy seventies vibe for most of the show, and the iconic closing number outfits as well.

Overall, Titusville Playhouse's production of the Broadway classic, A CHORUS LINE is an intimate, thrilling and thoroughly entertaining peek "behind the curtain". As I have said in the past, A CHORUS LINE is truly a love letter to the theater and to those dancers who occupy the usually anonymous line and this production is a love letter to all the things that have made the show "one singular sensation" for over four decades.

A CHORUS LINE, presented by Titusville Playhouse, runs through April 24th. Tickets are $25 to $35. Performances take place at the Titusville Playhouse, 301 Julia Street, Titusville, FL 32796. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.TitusvillePlayhouse.com or calling (321) 268-1125.

All Photos by Niko Stamos, Titusville Playhouse

Top Photo: The Cast of A CHORUS LINE

Middle Photo 1: Adriana Aquino & the Cast of A CHORUS LINE

Middle Photo 2: The Cast of A CHORUS LINE

Middle Photo 3: Emma Wilcox as Cassie Ferguson

Middle Photo 4: Joe Collins & the Cast of A CHORUS LINE

Bottom Photo: The Cast of A CHORUS LINE