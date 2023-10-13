Adam T. Biner Premieres His Latest Solo Cabaret ALWAYS A CLASSIC At The Winter Park Playhouse Next Month

The remarkable Mr. Adam T. Biner takes the cabaret stage at The Winter Park Playhouse to debut his latest solo cabaret - Always A Classic- in the theatre's popular Spotlight Cabaret Series - November 15 and 16, 2023. Playhouse Music Director, Christopher Leavy, will accompany on piano.

Mr. Biner, who is considered one of the premiere triple-threat performers in the region, will engage audiences in an evening celebrating the masters of musicals. As a nod to the classic composers and performers of yesteryear, Adam will sing (and dance!) the quintessential musical numbers that made Gene Kelly and Fred Astaire household names. From Cole Porter to Irving Berlin, this cabaret is the best in classic musical theatre entertainment!

Adam is a New York/ New Jersey native who is currently living in Winter Park. He has previously appeared on The Playhouse Mainstage in Five Course Love, What A Glorious Feeling, Steppin' Out With Irving Berlin and Crazy For Gershwin and has been part of The Florida Festival of New Musicals over the years. Other regional credits include Intimate Apparel and Evita at Orlando Shakes, How To Succeed in Business ... (Finch), Peter Pan (Peter Pan), Ragtime (younger brother), Kiss Me Kate (Bill Calhoun), Carousel, A Christmas Carol, Fiddler on the Roof and White Christmas. You can also catch Adam performing throughout the week at Universal Studios Orlando.

"Adam is an incredible performer and we're thrilled to bring him back to our cabaret stage! It will definitely be a night to remember! We have limited seating so get your tickets early before we sell out!" states Heather Alexander, Playhouse Executive Director.

General Admission tickets are $20 plus a one drink minimum. Seating is limited so advance reservations are strongly recommended. Doors open at 6:30p.m. for general seating for the 7:30p.m. show. Tickets sell out quickly so call The Winter Park Playhouse box office for tickets at 407-645-0145 or purchase online at Click Here.

The live cabaret will be filmed and available to enjoy virtually Friday, December 1 through Monday, December 4, 2023. A private link will be sent at 5:00 pm on Friday, December 1, 2023 and will be valid for 3 days. Virtual tickets are $20 and can be purchased online or by calling the box office.

The Winter Park Playhouse is a registered 501 (c)(3) non-profit charitable organization and a professional theatre proudly affiliated with Actors' Equity Association and The National Alliance for Musical Theatre.