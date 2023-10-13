Adam T. Biner Premieres His Latest Solo Cabaret ALWAYS A CLASSIC At The Winter Park Playhouse Next Month

Performances are November 15 - 16, 2023.

By: Oct. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look at the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look at the Tour of FUNNY GIRL
Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 2 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
SHUCKED to Launch North American Tour in Fall 2024 Photo 3 SHUCKED to Launch North American Tour in Fall 2024
Audra McDonald, Neil Patrick Harris & More to Narrate Disney's 2023 Candlelight Procession Photo 4 Audra McDonald & More to Narrate Disney's Candlelight Processional

Adam T. Biner Premieres His Latest Solo Cabaret ALWAYS A CLASSIC At The Winter Park Playhouse Next Month

Adam T. Biner Premieres His Latest Solo Cabaret ALWAYS A CLASSIC At The Winter Park Playhouse Next Month

The remarkable Mr. Adam T. Biner takes the cabaret stage at The Winter Park Playhouse to debut his latest solo cabaret - Always A Classic- in the theatre's popular Spotlight Cabaret Series - November 15 and 16, 2023. Playhouse Music Director, Christopher Leavy, will accompany on piano. 

 

Mr. Biner, who is considered one of the premiere triple-threat performers in the region, will engage audiences in an evening celebrating the masters of musicals. As a nod to the classic composers and performers of yesteryear, Adam will sing (and dance!) the quintessential musical numbers that made Gene Kelly and Fred Astaire household names. From Cole Porter to Irving Berlin, this cabaret is the best in classic musical theatre entertainment! 

 

Adam is a New York/ New Jersey native who is currently living in Winter Park. He has previously appeared on The Playhouse Mainstage in Five Course Love, What A Glorious Feeling, Steppin' Out With Irving Berlin and Crazy For Gershwin and has been part of The Florida Festival of New Musicals over the years. Other regional credits include Intimate Apparel and Evita at Orlando Shakes, How To Succeed in Business ... (Finch), Peter Pan (Peter Pan), Ragtime (younger brother), Kiss Me Kate (Bill Calhoun), Carousel, A Christmas Carol, Fiddler on the Roof and White Christmas. You can also catch Adam performing throughout the week at Universal Studios Orlando.

 

"Adam is an incredible performer and we're thrilled to bring him back to our cabaret stage! It will definitely be a night to remember! We have limited seating so get your tickets early before we sell out!" states Heather Alexander, Playhouse Executive Director.   

 

General Admission tickets are $20 plus a one drink minimum. Seating is limited so advance reservations are strongly recommended. Doors open at 6:30p.m. for general seating for the 7:30p.m. show. Tickets sell out quickly so call The Winter Park Playhouse box office for tickets at 407-645-0145 or purchase online at Click Here.

 

The live cabaret will be filmed and available to enjoy virtually Friday, December 1 through Monday, December 4, 2023. A private link will be sent at 5:00 pm on Friday, December 1, 2023 and will be valid for 3 days. Virtual tickets are $20 and can be purchased online or by calling the box office.

The Winter Park Playhouse is a registered 501 (c)(3) non-profit charitable organization and a professional theatre proudly affiliated with Actors' Equity Association and The National Alliance for Musical Theatre.




RELATED STORIES - Orlando

1
Multi-Award Winning New Film about Firefighters to Screen on Opening Night of The Orlando Photo
Multi-Award Winning New Film about Firefighters to Screen on Opening Night of The Orlando Film Festival

Bridge to the Other Side, an award-winning film about firefighters, will be screening at the Orlando Film Festival on October 27th.

2
Review: THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME at Osceola Arts Photo
Review: THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME at Osceola Arts

“What makes a monster and what makes a man?” These lyrics illustrate so well the essence of THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME, the soaring gothic musical based on the classic Victor Hugo novel and featuring music from the Disney film of the same name. This question sets the stage for an epic tale that is currently being vividly brought to life on the Osceola Arts stage. This production is beautifully imagined, magnificently sung and emotionally resonant – and serves as the perfect opener to Osceola Arts’ 63rd season.

3
Michaela Wright And Ledean Williams Team Up To Present An Afternoon Of Music And Empowerme Photo
Michaela Wright And Ledean Williams Team Up To Present An Afternoon Of Music And Empowerment 

Join Michaela Wright and Ledean Williams for an afternoon of music and empowerment. Explore the shared experiences of women throughout history and celebrate their resilience. December 16, 2023, at Timucua Arts in Orlando, FL.

4
Adam T. Biner Premieres His Latest Solo Cabaret ALWAYS A CLASSIC At The Winter Park Playho Photo
Adam T. Biner Premieres His Latest Solo Cabaret ALWAYS A CLASSIC At The Winter Park Playhouse Next Month

The remarkable Mr. Adam T. Biner takes the cabaret stage at The Winter Park Playhouse to debut his latest solo cabaret - Always A Classic- in the theatre's popular Spotlight Cabaret Series - November 15 and 16, 2023. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING's Nana Mensah Is On the Rise! Video
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING's Nana Mensah Is On the Rise!
Ben Serves Spooky with Choreo from SWEENEY TODD Video
Ben Serves Spooky with Choreo from SWEENEY TODD
Exclusive: David Rockwell Gives a Tour of Perelman Performing Arts Center Video
Exclusive: David Rockwell Gives a Tour of Perelman Performing Arts Center
View all Videos

Orlando SHOWS
Rent in Orlando Rent
Athens Theatre (4/12-5/05)
Venus in Fur in Orlando Venus in Fur
Orlando Shakespeare Theatre (2/07-3/03)
Peter Pan (Non-Equity) in Orlando Peter Pan (Non-Equity)
Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts (5/15-5/19)
The True Story of the Three Little Pigs! in Orlando The True Story of the Three Little Pigs!
Orlando Shakespeare Theatre (10/18-11/11)
A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum in Orlando A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum
Athens Theatre (3/01-3/24)
Henry VI, Part 1: Joan of Arc in Orlando Henry VI, Part 1: Joan of Arc
Orlando Shakespeare Theatre (1/10-1/21)
Peter and the Starcatcher in Orlando Peter and the Starcatcher
Theatre UCF (1/25-2/04)
Clue in Orlando Clue
Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts (6/04-6/09)
PUFFS in Orlando PUFFS
Shoestring Theatre (10/20-11/05)
A Christmas Carol - 2023 in Orlando A Christmas Carol - 2023
Orlando Shakespeare Theatre (11/29-12/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You