7th Annual iDance Orlando Festival to Take Place This Month

iDance Orlando Festival will unite the professional dance companies of Central Florida for an annual showcase of unique and expressive pieces. Audiences are able to preview new works from multiple companies at once, introducing companies to new supporters. This will be the 7th Annual iDance Orlando Festival and we cannot wait to see you there.

Tï»¿he iDance Orlando Festival is sponsored by ME Dance, Inc., a nonprofit organization with the mission of introducing innovative ideas through dance to create growth in the Central Florida arts community. All ticket sales benefit the organization and allow for future arts experiences.

For more information visit idanceorlando.com.