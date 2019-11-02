UNL's Theatrix Will Present FIVE WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS

Theatrix, the student-run theatre company within the Johnny Carson School of Theatre and Film at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, continues its 2019-2020 season with Five Women Wearing the Same Dress, written by Alan Ball and directed by University of Nebraska student, Hilda Esther Rey.

Performances are November 21-23 at 7:30 PM, and November 24 at 2:00 PM. All performances take place in the Lab Theatre in the Temple Building at 12th and R Streets.

Tickets may be purchased for $7 online by visiting www.unltheatretickets.com or at the door one hour prior to performance in the Lab Theatre's third floor lobby (cash only; seats subject to availability).

"During an ostentatious wedding reception at a Knoxville, Tennessee estate, five reluctant, identically clad bridesmaids hide out in an upstairs bedroom, each with her own reason to avoid the proceedings below. They are Frances, a painfully sweet but sheltered fundamentalist; Mindy, the cheerful, wise-cracking lesbian sister of the groom; Georgeanne, whose heartbreak over her own failed marriage triggers outrageous behavior; Meredith, the bride's younger sister, whose precocious rebelliousness masks a dark secret; and Trisha, a jaded beauty whose die-hard cynicism about men is called into question when she meets Tripp, a charming bad-boy usher to whom there is more than meets the eye. As the afternoon wears on, these five very different women joyously discover a common bond in this wickedly funny, irreverent, and touching celebration of the women's spirit." (Dramatists Play Service).

Theatrix's production of Five Women Wearing the Same Dress is directed by junior Theatre Directing and Management major Hilda Esther Rey, and features performances by senior Theatre Performance major, Tatianna Nicholle Davis, freshman Theatre Performance major Jaiden Lindsey, junior Elementary Education major Emiliee Munoz, junior Theatre Performance major Nikki Wang, junior Theatre Performance major Maria Smal, and sophomore Theatre Performance major Phil Crawford.

Costume Design for the production is by sophomore Design/Technical Theatre major Lucy Rodriguez. Lighting is designed by junior Design/Technical Theatre major Cameron Strandin. Jaci Tubbs, a sophomore Design/Technical Theatre major, is the scenic designer. Stephanie Locke is the props master. James Austad, junior Directing and Management/Theatre Performance double major, will stage manage.





