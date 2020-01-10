The Omaha Community Playhouse's Production of A RAISIN IN THE SUN Opens a Week From Today
The Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP) production of A Raisin in the Sun will open Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. The show will run in the Hawks Mainstage Theatre at OCP from Jan. 17 through Feb. 9. Performances will be held Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.
Tickets are on sale now starting at $24 for adults and $16 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, located at 6915 Cass Street, by phone at (402) 553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.
Winner of five Tony Awards®, A Raisin in the Sun confronts life in South Side Chicago through the eyes of the Younger family. After years of battling poverty and racism, the Youngers hope an unexpected insurance check will be their ticket to a better life. With the looming fear that this may be their only chance, the family is torn apart as they struggle to agree on the most effective way to use the money.
AUDIO-DESCIRBED PERFORMANCE
OCP will host an audio-described performance of A Raisin in the Sun for those who are blind or have vision impairments on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 7:30 p.m. Patrons who wish to take advantage of the audio description services may check out a headset from the OCP Box Office. For more information, please contact the OCP Box Office at (402) 553-0800.
PRODUCTION INFORMATION
Production: A Raisin in the Sun
Written by Lorraine Hansberry
Production Dates: Jan. 17-Feb. 9 | Hawks Mainstage Theatre
Show Times: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays; 2:00 p.m. Sundays
Tickets: Adult tickets: $24 - $44; varies by performance
Student tickets: $16 - $22; varies by performance
Tickets available for purchase through the Omaha Community Playhouse Box Office:
6915 Cass Street, Omaha, NE 68132; (402) 553-0800; OmahaPlayhouse.com.
Directed By: Tyrone Beasley
Cast: Brandon Williams-George Murchison
Brodhi McClymont-Travis Younger
Chris Scott-Karl Lindner
Darcell Trotter-Bobo
David Terrell Green-Walter Lee Younger
Donté Lee Plunkett Joseph Asagai
Faushia Weeden-Ruth Younger
Karen Fox-Lena Younger
Olivia Howard-Beneatha Younger
Richard Borg-Moving Man
Location: Omaha Community Playhouse
6915 Cass Street
Omaha, NE 68132