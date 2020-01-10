The Omaha Community Playhouse's Production of A RAISIN IN THE SUN Opens a Week From Today

The Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP) production of A Raisin in the Sun will open Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. The show will run in the Hawks Mainstage Theatre at OCP from Jan. 17 through Feb. 9. Performances will be held Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now starting at $24 for adults and $16 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, located at 6915 Cass Street, by phone at (402) 553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

Winner of five Tony Awards®, A Raisin in the Sun confronts life in South Side Chicago through the eyes of the Younger family. After years of battling poverty and racism, the Youngers hope an unexpected insurance check will be their ticket to a better life. With the looming fear that this may be their only chance, the family is torn apart as they struggle to agree on the most effective way to use the money.

AUDIO-DESCIRBED PERFORMANCE

OCP will host an audio-described performance of A Raisin in the Sun for those who are blind or have vision impairments on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 7:30 p.m. Patrons who wish to take advantage of the audio description services may check out a headset from the OCP Box Office. For more information, please contact the OCP Box Office at (402) 553-0800.

PRODUCTION INFORMATION

Production: A Raisin in the Sun

Written by Lorraine Hansberry

Production Dates: Jan. 17-Feb. 9 | Hawks Mainstage Theatre

Show Times: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays; 2:00 p.m. Sundays

Tickets: Adult tickets: $24 - $44; varies by performance

Student tickets: $16 - $22; varies by performance

Tickets available for purchase through the Omaha Community Playhouse Box Office:

6915 Cass Street, Omaha, NE 68132; (402) 553-0800; OmahaPlayhouse.com.

Directed By: Tyrone Beasley

Cast: Brandon Williams-George Murchison

Brodhi McClymont-Travis Younger

Chris Scott-Karl Lindner

Darcell Trotter-Bobo

David Terrell Green-Walter Lee Younger

Donté Lee Plunkett Joseph Asagai

Faushia Weeden-Ruth Younger

Karen Fox-Lena Younger

Olivia Howard-Beneatha Younger

Richard Borg-Moving Man

Location: Omaha Community Playhouse

6915 Cass Street

Omaha, NE 68132





