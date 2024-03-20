THE CHER SHOW Comes to the Lied in April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The brand-new production of the Tony Award-winning musical THE CHER SHOW comes to the Lied Center for Performing Arts in Lincoln for 2 performances on April 2 & 3! THE CHER SHOW is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have audiences dancing in the aisles!

Tickets for THE CHER SHOW are on sale now and range from $56-$86, and youth tickets are half price. Tickets can be purchased online at liedcenter.org, by phone at (402) 472-4747 or by visiting the Lied Center Box Office. Groups of 10 or more can be purchase tickets by contacting (402) 472-4734 or visiting liedcenter.org/groups.

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award-winning musical of her story, and it’s packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon.

For more information, visit www.TheCherShowTour.com.