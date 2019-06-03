Rock & Roll Legends The Doobie Brothers Come To Omaha's Orpheum Theater This Fall

Omaha Performing Arts and Live Nation present the mind-blowing, roots-based, harmony-laden, guitar-driven rock and roll of The Doobie Brothers live at Omaha's Orpheum Theater at 8:00 PM Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Tickets go on sale at 10:00 AM Friday, June 7, 2019. Prices start at $49.50.

Tickets are available at TicketOmaha.com, in person at the Ticket Omaha Box Office* located inside the Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas Street in downtown Omaha or by calling (402) 345-0606.

The Doobie Brothers' music spans more than four decades. The group has sold more than 48 million albums and received four Grammy® Awards. Boasting one of the most loyal fan bases in music, The Doobie Brothers continue to write and record new material and tour the world.

Their No. 1 singles "Black Water" and "What a Fool Believes," both gold, lead a catalog of indelible songs that include: "Listen to the Music," "China Grove," "Jesus Is Just All Right," "Rockin' Down the Highway," "Long Train Runnin'," "Take Me In Your Arms," "Takin' it to the Streets," "Minute by Minute," "You Belong to Me," "The Doctor" and more. In all, the Doobies have tallied up five Top 10 singles and 16 Top 40 hits. Beginning with their multi-million-selling sophomore collection "Toulouse Street," the Doobies have 3 multi-platinum, 7 platinum, and 14 Gold albums. "Best of the Doobies" has sold more than 12 million copies to become a rare diamond record.

"The Doobie Brothers Live From The Beacon Theatre" premiered this week on PBS stations, featuring two of the band's iconic albums, "Toulouse Street" and "The Captain and Me." The PBS special includes several deep cuts and songs never-before performed live by the band such as "Mamaloi," "O'Connelly Corners," "Ukiah," "The Captain and Me," and a new arrangement of "Listen to the Music" featuring horns.





Related Articles Shows View More Omaha Stories

More Hot Stories For You