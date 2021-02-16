Rave On Productions Opens The Omaha Series With HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH

Billy McGuigan's company, Rave On Productions, will debut the first show in The Omaha Series this weekend with Hedwig and the Angry Inch, performing a limited run at The Waiting Room in Benson.

The Omaha Series is made up of four rock-musicals performed in a variety of venues around the Omaha Area. "As soon as we decided to produce Hedwig and the Angry Inch I knew it had to be in a rock club where our audience could experience the incredible and energetic music in a relaxed atmosphere with state-of-the-art sound and lighting" McGuigan says. "It was also important for us to work with local venues who had been hard-hit by the pandemic to help drive a little business their way."

The Waiting Room in the Benson neighborhood of Omaha was chosen to host this 10-show, limited run of one of the most popular underground rock musicals of all time.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch is a groundbreaking show that tells the story of "internationally ignored song stylist" Hedwig Schmidt, a fourth-wall smashing East German rock 'n' roll goddess who also happens to be the victim of a botched sex-change operation, which has left her with just "an angry inch". This outrageous and unexpectedly hilarious story is dazzlingly performed by Hedwig, played by Jesse White, in the form of a rock show/stand-up comedy routine backed by the hard-rocking band "The Angry Inch".

Hedwig and the Angry Inch is the winner of four 2014 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, playing to record-breaking sell-out crowds on Broadway. Time Magazine proclaims Hedwig and the Angry Inch is "the most exciting rock score written for the theatre since, oh, ever!"

Rave On Productions' Hedwig and the Angry Inch features a dynamic cast of "two of the best singers in the country", Jesse White as Hedwig and Evelyn Hill as Yitzhak. The Angry Inch is made up of Billy McGuigan's internationally touring band of Matthew McGuigan (Music Director/Keys/Vocals), Ryan McGuigan (Percussion/Vocals), Max Meyer (Lead Guitar), Jay Hanson (Bass/Vocals) and newcomer Larell Ware on Drums.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch is a surprisingly heartfelt, uplifting and captivating story following Hedwig's journey for stardom and love. "I don't know of another show that immediately makes you feel so alive. You'll laugh, you'll cry and you'll have these songs stuck in your head for days. It's an incredible experience that we can't wait to share with our audiences", says Billy.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch runs February 19 - 27, 2021 at The Waiting Room Lounge. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at www.billymcguigan.com/hedwig-show-information. Seating is extremely limited due to social distancing.