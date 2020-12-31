Rave On Productions Hires First Artistic & Education Director

Super talent Billy McGuigan, known for bringing Buddy Holly and The Beatles to life on stage, announced the opening of McGuigan Arts Academy, a new twist on performing arts education and venues. The Academy's mission is devoted to teaching life skills through hands-on studies in music, theatre, film, art and technology.

Acknowledging that not every student of the arts wants to be a performer, McGuigan Arts Academy will nurture and showcase Omaha's talent in every artistic realm. "If this year taught us anything, it's the need to connect and nurture one's soul," said founder Billy McGuigan. "Art is essential to that. How we create and present that art can be done in many ways. There is nothing else like this in the Midwest. McGuigan Arts Academy is designed to give anyone - from age 3 to 103 - the opportunity to learn confidence, cooperation and creativity. It's more than development of talent. It's development of the human spirit. Believe me, there is nothing more important than being the best person you can be. The arts have taught me that."

McGuigan Arts Academy classes will be taught by full-time professionals led by Artistic and Education Director Kimberly Faith Hickman. "Kimberly is this mega talent in our midst," said McGuigan. "A rare Broadway-accredited Director, she honed her talent working on numerous Tony Award winning and nominated Broadway shows."

In addition to the Academy, Rave On Productions will launch The Omaha Series; a season of shows presented in various venues across the Omaha- Metro. The 2021 Omaha Series includes Hedwig and the Angry Inch at the Waiting Room, Buddy! The Buddy Holly Story performed one night each at the Davies Amphitheatre, SumTur Amphitheatre and Soaring Wings Vineyard, The Rocky Horror Show and the McGuigan's holiday tradition, Yesterday and Today, performed at the Slowdown.

Hickman most recently served as Artistic Director for the Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP). In her nearly five years there, she directed 19 productions and launched initiatives such as the OCP Directing Fellowship, sensory-friendly productions in collaboration with the Autism Action Partnership, and performances translated into Spanish in real-time.

Her latest innovations, including Drive-In and virtual productions, assured that the show would go on.

"The pandemic helped me see endless possibilities for programming experiences - especially when I let myself break free from the traditional norms in theatre," said Hickman. "Creating a production in a parking lot was really inspiring. We took a bold chance and before long, we had a sell out!"

Hickman and McGuigan agree that it was this collaboration during their days together at the Omaha Community Playhouse and the discovery that they both learned to love theatre via the Springer Opera House in Columbus, Georgia, that drew them together as co-visionaries for McGuigan Arts Academy.

"Our biggest revelation," said McGuigan, is that performance is a gift from performer to audience. Where that happens should be less tied to one space and more tied to access and an environment that blends with the creative product."

"In addition to a myriad of classes," added Hickman, "We will be casting and rehearsing four productions that will be performed at venues across Omaha including The Waiting Room in Benson, Sumtur Amphitheatre, The Slowdown and more.

McGuigan Arts Academy is located in Countryside Village at 87th and Pacific Streets. Thanks in part to generous sponsors, the Academy will offer class scholarships to those from across the greater Omaha metro who may not have the means to pay for them.