Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Omaha Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!

By: Sep. 11, 2023

POPULAR

BWW Regional Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Omaha Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

BWW Awards Nominations



Lied Center Announces 2023-24 Virtual Season Packages

Back by popular demand, the Lied Center is again offering a virtual season package, allowing audiences to enjoy exceptional arts experiences from the comfort of home.

THE WAITING ROOM: AN INTIMATE MUSICAL JOURNEY to be Presented by Rave On Productions

Immerse yourself in the soul-stirring melodies and timeless charisma of Johnny Cash with 'Ring of Fire' at The Waiting Room. This intimate musical journey pays tribute to the legendary Man in Black, taking audiences on an unforgettable musical experience through his iconic songs and stories.

Review: CLYDE'S at Omaha Community Playhouse

What did our critic think of CLYDE'S at Omaha Community Playhouse? Omaha Community Playhouse has cooked up another hit with their first show of the 99th season, Clyde’s. A continuation of two-time Pulitzer winner Lynn Nottage’s script Sweat, which ran on the very same stage in the fall of 2019, Clyde’s tells the story of four previously incarcerated individuals who found themselves working together at Clyde’s, a truck stop diner, through the help of a transition program.

