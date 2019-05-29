Nebraska Shakespeare Announces 33rd Season

Shakespeare On The Green, presented by Nebraska Shakespeare, returns for its 33rd season with performances of the Shakespeare On The Green premiere of "All's Well That Ends Well" and the popular "Hamlet," along with expanded pre-performance events and activities.

Nebraska Shakespeare is teaming up with local artists and musicians to expand the Shakespeare On The Green experience. Benson First Friday's MaMo-a unique mobile art gallery created from a re-purposed semi-trailer-will be onsite allowing attendees to view works from local visual artists; each performance will include an opening act by a local musician; and an onstage synopsis covering all of the need-to-know information about that evening's performance will be performed by members of the Nebraska Shakespeare company. All this is in addition to the return of educational and interactive activities for kids, pre-show forums where company members discuss Shakespeare's text, production, and relevant contemporary topics, and entertainment by Madrigali et al.

Kicking off the season, "All's Well That Ends Well" will be performed at 8 p.m. from June 20-23 and July 5 and 7. "Hamlet" will be presented at 8 p.m. from June 27-30 and July 2, 6 and 8. A one-night only, after-dark performance of "Late Night Hamlet" will occur at 10 p.m. on July 3. Performances are free and open to the public, however a $30 donation is encouraged to support Nebraska Shakespeare's year-round performances and programming.

Shakespeare On The Green is located next to Omaha's Elmwood Park. The entrance is just south of the University of Nebraska at Omaha's Bell Tower. Parking is available on UNO's campus. The public is encouraged to arrive early with blankets and lawn chairs to get a good spot on the green. Onsite concessions ranging from snacks and beverages to full meal options, as well as souvenirs will be available.

Additional information about Shakespeare On The Green, including nightly schedules and information about the plays, is available at www.nebraskashakespeare.com or by calling 402.280.2391.

Membership Opportunities:

$100 Green Level members receive ground seating for four people, front and center, at Shakespeare On The Green.

$250 Bronze Level members receive VIP chair seating for four at Shakespeare On The Green and shuttle service to the park.

$500 Silver Members receive all Bronze level perks, plus reserved parking for one vehicle at Shakespeare On The Green.

$1000 Gold Members receive all Silver level perks, plus two additional chairs and attendance at the Cast Welcome Event.

$2500 Platinum Members receive all Gold level perks, plus use of the Party Tent prior to a performance at Shakespeare On The Green (accommodates 30 guests).

$5000+ Sponsor status for a Nebraska Shakespeare performance or event.

Additional information about the 2019 season of Shakespeare On The Green and membership opportunities can be found at www.nebraskashakespeare.com or by emailing info@nebraskashakespeare.com.





