Nebraska Debut of OKLAHOMA! is Coming to the Lied Center

The Tony Award-winning Broadway revival of Oklahoma! will make its Nebraska debut at the Lied Center! Directed by Daniel Fish, this is Oklahoma! as you've never seen or heard it before-reimagined for the 21st century, and now the Tony Award winner for Best Revival of a Musical. Funny and sexy, provocative and probing, this acclaimed production of Oklahoma! tells a story of a community banding together against an outsider, and the frontier life that shaped America. Upending the sunny romance of a farmer and a cowpoke, this Oklahoma! allows the classic musical - and our country - to be seen in a whole new light.

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! will be at the Lied Center for two performances on May 10 & 11, 2022 at 7:30pm. Tickets are available now at liedcenter.org, by phone at (402) 472-4747, and at the Lied Center box office. Note: This production of Oklahoma is recommended for ages 12+.

"Oklahoma! is the quintessential and classic American musical. When the original production opened in 1943, it was a groundbreaking celebration of country and community. Soldiers returned from war and found escape and affirmation while in the audience of the first ever modern American musical. Our production specifically is built around the idea of a community coming together in shared experience," said Eva Price, producer. "Well, we've been through a hell of a shared experience in our country over the last 18 months, and we're grateful for the opportunity to gather-safely-with audiences in theatres across America to appreciate this story anew. Every element of this production looks, sounds and feels like America today--and we're delighted to announce a cast of remarkable storytellers that represent the rich, diverse community of our country," said Price.

Included in the cast is Mitch Tebo, a Nebraska native and graduate of Norris High School and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The cast includes Sasha Hutchings (Oklahoma! Broadway, original Broadway cast of Hamilton) as Laurey Williams and Sean Grandillo (Deaf West's Spring Awakening) as Curly McLain, joined by Christopher Bannow (Oklahoma! Broadway) as Jud Fry, Sis ("Pose") as Ado Annie Carnes, Hennessy Winkler as Will Parker, Benj Mirman (Oklahoma! Bard Summerscape) as Ali Hakim, Barbara Walsh (Falsettos, Company, Oklahoma! National Tour in 1981) as Aunt Eller, Hannah Solow (The New One) as Gertie Cummings, Patrick Clanton (School of Rock, Sister Act tours) as Mike and Ugo Chukwu ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt") as Cord Elam. Mitch Tebo (Andrew Carnes) and Gabrielle Hamilton (Lead Dancer) also reprise their roles from the Broadway production. Gillian Hassert, Cameron Anika Hill, Hunter Hoffman, Scott Redmond, Gwynne Wood and Jordan Wynn join the cast as understudies.

About the Lied Center for Performing Arts

The Lied Center is Nebraska's Home for the Arts. Located at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the Lied presents the world's most iconic artists and major regional, national and international performances that entertain and inspire audiences. We offer something for everyone, including the best of Broadway, symphony orchestras, dance, music, theater and family programs. Artists at the Lied have ranged from Itzhak Perlman and Wynton Marsalis to the American Ballet Theatre and St. Louis Symphony. The Lied also is committed to educational outreach: Nearly 100% of visiting artists work with students in the days leading up to their performance. Visit us at liedcenter.org