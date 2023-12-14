MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS Comes to the Orpheum Theater This Month

MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS by Chip Davis comes to the Orpheum Theater this month.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas has been America’s favorite holiday tradition for over 35 years! Grammy Award winner Chip Davis has created a show that features Mannheim Steamroller Christmas classics in the distinctive Mannheim sound.

The program includes dazzling multimedia effects performed in an intimate setting. Experience the magic as the spirit of the season comes alive with the Signature Sound of Mannheim Steamroller.

Performances run December 22-23, 2023.