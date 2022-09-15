Lied Center Season Kicks Off With Jazz Legend Diana Krall!

Krall is a jazz legend, holding the distinction of being the only jazz singer to have eight albums debut at the top of the Billboard Jazz Albums chart. To date, her albums have garnered two Grammy Awards, ten Juno Awards and have also earned nine gold, three platinum and seven multi-platinum albums. Her album When I Look in Your Eyes spent an unprecedented 52 weeks at the #1 position on the Billboard Jazz chart, and her most recent release, This Dream of You, has garnered critical acclaim from fans and press alike. Krall's notable collaborations have included Tony Bennett, Barbara Streisand, and Paul McCartney.

Krall's unique artistry transcends any single musical style and has made her one of the most recognizable artists of our time. As The New York Times recently noted Krall possesses, "A voice at once cool and sultry, wielded with a rhythmic sophistication."

Sunday, October 2, 2022

7:00pm

Tickets are available at liedcenter.org, by phone at (402) 472-4747, and at the Lied Center box office.