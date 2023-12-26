Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Omaha Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Omaha Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Omaha Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Courtney Piccoli - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Pinewood Performing Arts 43%

Kaia Anderson - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Lincoln Community Playhouse 23%

Sue Valker - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Rose Theater 17%

Kayleigh Schadwinkel - THE MUSIC MAN - Beatrice Community Players 17%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Maralee Maldavs - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Pinewood Performing Arts 35%

Anna Naomi Erdman - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Nebraska Communities Playhouse 21%

Zach Kloppenborg - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Rose Theater 13%

Ashley Hothan - PUFFS - Beatrice Community Players 10%

Jean Spilker & Cecily Wiedel - THE NEVERENDING STORY - Beatrice Community Players 7%

Lindsay Armstrong - FARCE OF NATURE - Beatrice Community Players 5%

Zach Kloppenborg - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - The Rose Theater 4%

Izumi Inaba - THE CHINESE LADY - Bluebarn Theatre 3%

Sherri Geerdes - THE STINKY CHEESE MAN AND OTHER FAIRLY STUPID TALES - The Rose Theater 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Courtney Piccoli - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Pinewood Performing Arts 24%

JD Madsen - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Nebraska Communities Playhouse 20%

Jamie Bullins - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Lincoln Community Playhouse 17%

Jean Spilker - THE MUSIC MAN - Beatrice Community Players 12%

Sarah Brown - CINDERELLA - The Rose Theater 8%

Kevin Colbert - 9-5 - Lofte Community Theatre 6%

Ann Pollard - SWEENEY TODD - Lincoln Community Playhouse 5%

Carrie Smith Lewis - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Rose Theater 4%

Mackenzie Zielke - INTO THE WOODS - Chanticleer Theatre 4%



Best Direction Of A Play

Morrie Enders - THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - Lincoln Community Playhouse 20%

Tyler Rinne - PUFFS - Beatrice Community Players 14%

Timothy W Scholl - PREDICTOR - Angels Theatre Company 13%

Rachele Stoops - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Community Players, Inc. 10%

Kevin Colbert - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Lofte Community Theatre 9%

Stephanie Jacobson - THE STINKY CHEESE MAN AND OTHER FAIRLY STUPID TALES - The Rose Theater 7%

Wai Yim - THE CHINESE LADY - Bluebarn Theatre 7%

Jillian Carter - HUNTER GATHERERS - OmniArts Nebraska 5%

Jessica Burrill-Logue - FIREFLY - The Rose Theater 5%

Kevin Colbert - NOISES OFF - Lofte Community Theatre 4%

Dustin Witte - MARJORIE PRIME - OmniArts Nebraska 4%

Kevin Colbert - THE MOUSETRAP - Lofte Community Theatre 4%



Best Ensemble

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Nebraska Communities Playhouse 20%

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Rose Theater 17%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Lincoln Community Playhouse 14%

SWEENEY TODD - Lincoln Community Playhouse 10%

THE MUSIC MAN - Beatrice Community Players 7%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Lofte Community Theatre 6%

PUFFS - Beatrice Community Players 5%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Community Players, Inc. 4%

PREDICTOR - Angels Theatre Company 4%

CINDERELLA - The Rose Theater 3%

INTO THE WOODS - Chanticleer Theatre 3%

MACBETH - Bluebarn Theatre 2%

NOISES OFF - Lofte Community Theatre 2%

FENCES - Omaha community playhouse 2%

FIRST FLIGHT FESTIVAL - Angels Theatre Company 1%

THE STINKY CHEESE MAN AND OTHER FAIRLY STUPID TALES - The Rose Theater 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Lilli Rowan - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Nebraska Communities Playhouse 35%

Jamie Ulmer - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Community Players, Inc. 11%

Brandon Clark - PUFFS - Beatrice Community Players 10%

Matt Benes - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - The Rose Theater 9%

Dan Stratman - PREDICTOR - Angels Theatre Company 7%

Matt Benes - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Rose Theater 6%

Brandon Clark - THE MUSIC MAN - Community Players, Inc. 6%

Christy Hernandez - THE LAST STOP ON MARKET STREET - The Rose Theater 5%

Jamie Ulmer - A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL - Beatrice Community Players 4%

Maya Bredenkamp - THE CHINESE LADY - Bluebarn Theatre 3%

Dan Stratman - DOVE - Angels Theatre Company 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Shauna Shaefer - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Lincoln Community Playhouse 24%

Michael Trutna - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Nebraska Communities Playhouse 20%

Ashley Daily - SWEENEY TODD - Lincoln Community Playhouse 18%

Jerry Brabec - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Rose Theater 15%

Rachel Kornfeld-Lambrecht - THE MUSIC MAN - Beatrice Community Players 9%

Liz Stinman - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - The Rose Theater 7%

Connor Husa - A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL - Beatrice Community Players 5%

Elliot Roth - MACBETH - Bluebarn Theatre 2%



Best Musical

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Nebraska Communities Playhouse 19%

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Pinewood Performing Arts 18%

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Rose Theater 16%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Lincoln Community Playhouse 14%

THE MUSIC MAN - Beatrice Community Players 9%

SWEENEY TODD - Lincoln Community Playhouse 9%

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - The Lofte Community Theatre 5%

INTO THE WOODS - Chanticleer Theatre 4%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - The Rose Theater 2%

CINDERELLA - The Rose Theater 2%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Rose Theater 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

POPULARITY COACH - The Rose Theater 39%

PREDICTOR - Angels Theatre Company 32%

FIRST FLIGHT FESTIVAL - Angels Theatre Company 28%



Best Performer In A Musical

Bede Fulton - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Pinewood Performing Arts 21%

Michelle Ingle - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Lincoln Community Playhouse 15%

Biannah Peji-Palm - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Rose Theater 13%

Joe Hanson - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Nebraska Communities Playhouse 9%

Anna Erikson - THE MUSIC MAN - Beatrice Community Players 6%

Lauren Silverman Durban - SWEENEY TODD - Lincoln Community Playhouse 6%

Sky Lindquist - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Lincoln Community Playhouse 5%

Wade Mumford - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Nebraska Communities Playhouse 5%

John Francis - THE MUSIC MAN - Beatrice Community Players 4%

JD Madsen - SWEENEY TODD - Lincoln Community Playhouse 4%

Jesse Wohlman - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Rose Theater 3%

Zoella Sneed - CINDERELLA - The Rose Theater 3%

Wade Mumford - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Lofte Community Theatre 2%

Callan Williams - A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL - Beatrice Community Players 2%

Natalie McGovern - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Lofte Community Theatre 1%

Corbin Griffin - ARTHUR AND FRIENDS MAKE A MUSICAL - The Rose Theater 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Max Antoine - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Lincoln Community Playhouse 18%

Lily Pope - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Lofte Community Theatre 11%

Scott Clark - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Community Players, Inc. 9%

Liz Martelli - PREDICTOR - Angels Theatre Company 8%

Myeisha Essex - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Lincoln Community Playhouse 7%

Mike Fox - PUFFS - Beatrice Community Players 7%

Jack Tyson - THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - Lincoln Community Playhouse 6%

Analisa Swerczek - ROTTERDAM - Voices in Alliance 4%

Adam Kovar - NOISES OFF - Lofte Community Theatre 4%

Sterling Johnson - PUFFS - Beatrice Community Players 4%

Shandi Anderson - HUNTER GATHERERS - OmniArts Nebraska 4%

Kevin Ehrhardt - THE STINKY CHEESE MAN AND OTHER FAIRLY STUPID TALES - The Rose Theater 4%

Judson Cloudt - POPULARITY COACH - The Rose Theater 3%

Jaden Hollinger - THE LAST STOP ON MARKET STREET - The Rose Theater 3%

Delaney Jackson - TWELFTH NIGHT OR WHAT TWO WILL - Benson Theater 2%

BJ Monson - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Lofte Community Theatre 2%

Eric Moyer - DOVE - Angels Theatre Company 1%

Anthony Montegut - FENCES - Omaha community playhouse 1%

Lisa Tejero - THE CHINESE LADY - Bluebarn Theatre 1%



Best Play

THE MOUNTAINTOP - Lincoln Community Playhouse 19%

FIREFLY - The Rose Theater 13%

MACBETH - Bluebarn Theatre 13%

PUFFS - Beatrice Community Players 10%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Community Players, Inc. 10%

PREDICTOR - Angels Theatre Company 9%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Lofte Community Theatre 9%

THE STINKY CHEESE MAN AND OTHER FAIRLY STUPID TALES - The Rose Theater 4%

THE MOUSETRAP - Lofte Community Theatre 4%

NOISES OFF - Lofte Community Theatre 3%

ROTTERDAM - Voices in Alliance 2%

THE CHINESE LADY - Bluebarn Theatre 2%

POPULARITY COACH - The Rose Theater 2%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

JD Madsen - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Nebraska Communities Playhouse 29%

Jamie Ulmer - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Community Players, Inc. 12%

Jeff Stander - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Rose Theater 12%

Tyler Rinne - FARCE OF NATURE - Beatrice Community Players 11%

Douglas Clarke - SWEENEY TODD - Lincoln Community Playhouse 9%

Jamie Bullins - PREDICTOR - Angels Theatre Company 6%

Scenographic - MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - Lincoln Community Playhouse 5%

Tim McMath - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Rose Theater 4%

Dustin Witte - HUNTER GATHERERS - OmniArts Nebraska 3%

Seth Howard - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - The Rose Theater 3%

Michael Fortkamp - DOVE - Angels Theatre Company 3%

Bill VanDeest - THE CHINESE LADY - Bluebarn Theatre 2%

Kathy Voecks - FIREFLY - The Rose Theater 1%

Whitney Lehn Meltz - POPULARITY COACH - The Rose Theater 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Michael Trutna - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Nebraska Communities Playhouse 42%

Christy Hernandez - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Rose Theater 22%

Barbara Armstead - MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - Lincoln Community Playhouse 19%

Christy Hernandez - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - The Rose Theater 10%

Bill Kirby - THE CHINESE LADY - Bluebarn Theatre 8%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Grant Schirmer - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Pinewood Performing Arts 26%

Will Yindrick - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Lincoln Community Playhouse 20%

Henry Erikson - THE MUSIC MAN - Beatrice Community Players 12%

Christian Cardona - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Nebraska Communities Playhouse 11%

Chloe Schwarting - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Nebraska Communities Playhouse 11%

Maddie Smith - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - The Rose Theater 7%

Carina DuMarce - CINDERELLA - The Rose Theater 6%

Tory Petz - THE MUSIC MAN - Beatrice Community Players 4%

Joshua Orsi - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Rose Theater 2%

Karl Houser - ARTHUR AND FRIENDS MAKE A MUSICAL - The Rose Theater 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Sasha Dobson - PREDICTOR - Angels Theatre Company 20%

Michael Booton - THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - Lincoln Community Playhouse 19%

Elena Rinne - PUFFS - Beatrice Community Players 12%

Jean Spilker - FARCE OF NATURE - Beatrice Community Players 7%

Brandon Clark - PUFFS - Beatrice Community Players 6%

Melida Mead - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Lofte Community Theatre 6%

Chris Berger - THE MOUSETRAP - Lofte Community Theatre 5%

Jimmy Nguyen - THE CHINESE LADY - Bluebarn Theatre 5%

Christa Dunker - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Lofte Community Theatre 5%

Jenny Sutphin - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Community Players, Inc. 4%

Natalie McGovern - NOISES OFF - Loft communtiy theatre 4%

Alissa Harold - MACBETH - Bluebarn Theatre 3%

Mark Geist - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Beatrice Community Players 2%

George Dippold - MACBETH - Bluebarn Theatre 2%

Diane Kramer Kahnk - FARCE OF NATURE - Community Players, Inc. 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Rose Theater 38%

THE NEVERENDING STORY - Beatrice Community Players 31%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - The Rose Theater 19%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Rose Theater 9%

FIREFLY - The Rose Theater 4%

