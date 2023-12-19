Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Omaha Awards

LES MISERABLES Kicks Off The New Year At The Lied Center!

Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, LES MISÉRABLES tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption.

Dec. 19, 2023

Tickets for Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÉRABLES, are on sale now for its engagement at Lincoln's Lied Center for Performing Arts on January 9-14, 2024.

Cameron Mackintosh said, “The phenomenon of Les Misérables never fails to astound me.  No show in history has been able to continually reinvent itself and remain a contemporary musical attracting new generations of brilliant new talent, many of whom go on to international stardom. No show in the world has ever demonstrated the survival of the human spirit better than Les Miz, and it's time to let the people sing again. We are all thrilled to be Bringing Her Home to you."

Nick Cartell portrays the fugitive ‘Jean Valjean' with Preston Truman Boyd as ‘Inspector Javert.' They are joined by Matt Crowle as ‘Thénardier,' Victoria Huston-Elem as ‘Madame Thénardier,' Haley Dortch as ‘Fantine,' Devin Archer as ‘Enjolras,' Mya Rena Hunter as ‘Éponine,' Jake David Smith as ‘Marius' and Delaney Guyer as ‘Cosette.' Sky Vaux Fuller and Olivia Grace O'Sullivan alternate in the role of ‘Little Cosette/Young Éponine.' Henry Kirk and Milo Maharlika alternate in the role of ‘Gavroche.'

The touring ensemble includes Kyle Adams, John Ambrosino, Daniel Gerard Bittner, Jenna Burns, Ben Cherington, Steve Czarnecki, Kelsey Denae, Arianne DiCerbo, Genevieve Ellis, David Young Fernandez, Michelle Beth Herman, Randy Jeter, Cameron Loyal, Mikako Martin, Eden Mau, Andrew Marks Maughan, Nicole Morris, Ashley Dawn Mortensen, Tim Quartier, Julia Ellen Richardson, Ethan Rogers, Matt Rosell, Christopher Robin Sapp, Greta Schaefer, Emily Somé, Christopher James Tamayo, Kyle Timson and J.T. Wood.

Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, LES MISÉRABLES tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. This epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history.  

Boublil & Schönberg's magnificent score of LES MISÉRABLES includes the classic songs “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “Do You Hear The People Sing?,” “One Day More,” “Master of the House” and many more.  Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries, 438 cities and 22 languages, LES MISÉRABLES is undisputedly still one of the world's most popular musicals.

To date, LES MISÉRABLES remains the 6th longest-running Broadway production of all time.

Since Cameron Mackintosh first conceived this acclaimed new production of LES MISÉRABLES in 2009 to celebrate the show's 25th anniversary, it has taken the world by storm continuing to enjoy record-breaking runs in countries including North America, Australia, Japan, France and Spain. It is currently on stage in London's West End and on tour in The Netherlands, Belgium and Korea with a new tour of Japan in 2024. The most recent North American production toured from 2017 to March 2020, playing 94 engagements until the production was halted due to the global pandemic.

Cameron Mackintosh's production of LES MISÉRABLES is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. Orchestrations are by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke and Stephen Brooker with original orchestrations by John Cameron. The production is directed by James Powell and Laurence Connor, designed by Matt Kinley inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, with costumes by Andreane Neofitou, additional costume designs by Christine Rowland and Paul Wills, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Mick Potter, projections realized by Finn Ross, Jonathon Lyle and Fifty Nine Productions, musical staging by Geoffrey Garratt, music supervision by Stephen Brooker and James Moore, and casting by Tara Rubin Casting.

The LES MISÉRABLES tour stage management team is led by Ryan W. Gardner with Claire Farrokh and Hollis Duggans-Queenss. The LES MISÉRABLES associate director is Corey Agnew, musical staging associate is Jesse Robb, resident director is Richard Barth and music direction is by Will Curry. The company management team is Chris Danner and Elle Aghabala.

Tickets are available at Click Here, (402) 472-4747, and at the Lied Center box office.  More information can be found at LesMis.com, the official global website for LES MISÉRABLES.


