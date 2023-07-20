#HAM4HAM Ticket Lottery Announced For HAMILTON At The Lied Center For Performing Arts

A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $10 each.

By: Jul. 20, 2023

Producer Jeffrey Seller and the Lied Center for Performing Arts announce a digital lottery for HAMILTON tickets will begin in conjunction with the show's first performance on August 2, 2023 in Lincoln at the Lied Center. 

A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $10 each.  The lottery will first open at 10:00 AM Friday, July 21 and will close at 12:00 PM Thursday, July 27 for tickets to performances August 2-August 6.  Subsequent digital lotteries will begin on each Friday and close the following Thursday for the upcoming week's performances.

HOW TO ENTER

  • Use the official app for HAMILTON, now available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store (http://hamiltonmusical.com/app).

  • The lottery will open at 10:00 AM every Friday and will close for entry at 12:00 PM the next Thursday prior to the following week's performances.

  • Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent between 1:00 PM and 4:00 PM every Thursday for the upcoming week's performances via email and mobile push notification.  Winners will have two hours to claim and pay for their ticket(s).  

  • No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate.

  • Each winning entrant may purchase up to two (2) tickets.  

  • Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded. 

  • Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning 2 hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID.

  • Lottery tickets void if resold.

  • All times listed are in the local time zone.  

ADDITIONAL RULES

Patrons must be 18 years or older and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter. Tickets are non-transferable. Ticket limits and prices displayed are at the sole discretion of the show and are subject to change without notice. 

Lottery prices are not valid on prior purchases. Lottery ticket offer cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. All sales final - no refunds or exchanges.  Lottery may be revoked or modified at any time without notice. A purchase will not improve the chances of winning.

Tickets for HAMILTON are currently on sale.  Patrons are advised to check the official HAMILTON channels and Click Here for late release seats which may become available at short notice.

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now.  Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.  

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. 

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, and casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide.  

For information on HAMILTON, visit: HamiltonMusical.com.

The Lied Center is Nebraska's Home for the Arts. Located at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the Lied presents the world's most iconic artists and major regional, national and international performances that entertain and inspire audiences. We offer something for everyone, including the best of Broadway, symphony orchestras, dance, music, theater and family programs. Artists at the Lied have ranged from Itzhak Perlman and Wynton Marsalis to the American Ballet Theatre and St. Louis Symphony. The Lied also is committed to educational outreach: Nearly 100% of visiting artists work with students in the days leading up to their performance. Visit us at liedcenter.org




