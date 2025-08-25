GREASE Comes to the Omaha Community Playhouse in September

Performances run Sept. 12, 2025 - Oct. 12, 2025.
Shake, rattle, and roll! The ultimate feel-good blast from the past. Pink ladies, T-Birds, poodle skirts, oh my! The electrifying celebration of the fifties comes to OCP for the very first time!
The iconic movie you know and love is brought to life on stage, with all your favorite hits like “Summer Nights”, “Greased Lightnin’’”, “You’re the One That I Want”, and more!
Contains mild adult content and themes.
Danny Zuko – Aron Murnane
Sandy Dumbrowski – Maya Bartee
Kenickie – Conner Holben
Betty Rizzo – Tatiana Sandoval
Jan – Sophie Thomas
Marty – Michelle Bester
Frenchy – Miranda Gregory
Doody – Karson Howard
Roger – Corbin Griffin
Sonny Latierri – Jude Glaser
Patty Simcox – Audrey Saucier
Eugene Florczyk – Adam Clayton
Johnny Casino – Kevin Jones
Cha-Cha Digregorio – Tyra Smith
Miss Lynch – Meredith McAdams
Teen Angel – Xavier Carr
Vince Fontaine – Zach Barrientos
Ensemble: Faushia Weeden, Evan Wohlers, Joanna Sandquist, Mar Toussaint, Chloe Rosman, Stephanie Vanderbeek, Emma Riley, Ryan Thompson
