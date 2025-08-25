GREASE Comes to the Omaha Community Playhouse in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Shake, rattle, and roll! The ultimate feel-good blast from the past. Pink ladies, T-Birds, poodle skirts, oh my! The electrifying celebration of the fifties comes to OCP for the very first time!

The iconic movie you know and love is brought to life on stage, with all your favorite hits like “Summer Nights”, “Greased Lightnin’’”, “You’re the One That I Want”, and more!

Contains mild adult content and themes.

Performances run Sept. 12, 2025 - Oct. 12, 2025.

Cast:

Danny Zuko – Aron Murnane

Sandy Dumbrowski – Maya Bartee

Kenickie – Conner Holben

Betty Rizzo – Tatiana Sandoval

Jan – Sophie Thomas

Marty – Michelle Bester

Frenchy – Miranda Gregory

Doody – Karson Howard

Roger – Corbin Griffin

Sonny Latierri – Jude Glaser

Patty Simcox – Audrey Saucier

Eugene Florczyk – Adam Clayton

Johnny Casino – Kevin Jones

Cha-Cha Digregorio – Tyra Smith

Miss Lynch – Meredith McAdams

Teen Angel – Xavier Carr

Vince Fontaine – Zach Barrientos

Ensemble: Faushia Weeden, Evan Wohlers, Joanna Sandquist, Mar Toussaint, Chloe Rosman, Stephanie Vanderbeek, Emma Riley, Ryan Thompson