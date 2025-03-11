EMINENT DOMAIN Comes to the Lied Center This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Lied Center willpartner with Lincoln’s Angels Theatre Company (ATC) to present EMINENT DOMAIN, a premiere play by Laura Leininger-Campbell with performances on March 20-30 in the Lied’s Johnny Carson Theater.

EMINENT DOMAIN is written by Nebraska-native playwright Laura Leininger-Campbell. ATC’s production will be the play’s professional premiere, with revisions to the original script. EMINENT DOMAIN was featured in ATC’s Salon Reading Series in 2023-24, and ATC’s Executive Director, Timothy Scholl worked with Leininger-Campbell to bring the play back to the stage. “This is a tremendously local and personal story”, says Scholl. “The themes are immediately relevant and this is a conversation that we need to engage in our community. The legacy of our family farms is critical to our future.” Leininger-Campbell agreed to continue work on the play because of the continued relevance. “When Angel’s Theater reached out to me, I was thrilled to jump back into this play, and into the McLeod’s world,” says Leininger-Campbell. “These characters mean so much to me. I’ve discovered in the process that the themes explored in the play remain as deeply relevant for rural families in our state. Family-run farms are the life-blood of Nebraska. Their connection to the land is anchored with the same strength used to protect their loved ones. I recognize the McLeods’ grit and humor in my own family, and I know the audience will recognize their own Nebraska families in it too.”

Synopsis:

When Nebraska rancher Rob McLeod is confronted with a threat underneath his land, his entire family is drawn into a struggle to preserve their relationships, their sense of community, and their heritage. Eminent Domain digs into this critical question: how can a Heartland way of life survive without its next generation? An award-winning play, written by a Nebraska playwright, Eminent Domain digs beneath the day-to-day struggles facing our family farms. Dig deeper, and the greatest threat to America’s Heartland is revealed: how can this way of life survive without its next generation.

The play is directed by Timothy W Scholl, Angels Theatre Company’s Executive Artistic Director, and features local professional actors and members of Angels Theatre Company. Scholl most recently directed Jennifer Blackmer's I CARRY YOUR HEART WITH ME in February 2024, as well as Blackmer’s PREDICTOR in February 2023 at the Carson Theatre. He also directed Nancy Shank’s THIS MORTAL LIFE ALSO in March, 2022, which won the 2022 Mayor’s Arts Award for Outstanding Arts Event in Lincoln.

Comments