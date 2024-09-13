DEAR EVAN HANSEN is Coming to the Lied Center This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the first musical to take a groundbreaking look — from the point of view of both the parents and young people — at our complex, interconnected, and social media-filled lives.

Evan Hansen is a high school student who always feels like he's on the outside looking in. Evan finally gets what so many of us are searching for—the chance to finally fit in. What follows is a poignant, funny, and powerful musical about how even though it can be hard, we can find each other—and ourselves—along the way.

Including some of the most iconic musical theatre songs from the last decade, including “You Will Be Found,” “Waving Through A Window,” and “For Forever,” DEAR EVAN HANSEN features an uplifting score by the Tony , Grammy, and Oscar winning team behind The Greatest Showman and La La Land, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson.

Dear Evan Hansen will be at the Lied Center for 5 performances on September 27-29. Tickets are available now at liedcenter.org, (402) 472-4747, and at the Lied Center box office.

Comments