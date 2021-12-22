CHRISTMAS IN MY HEART is Now Playing at Omaha Community Playhouse

CHRISTMAS IN MY HEART, a concert featuring Camille Metoyer Moten is now playing at Omaha Community Playhouse. Performances run through December 23.

OCP legend Camille Metoyer Moten makes her highly anticipated return to the stage for an intimate holiday affair. Christmas in My Heart is all the wonder and magic of the season in concert. Cozy up in our Howard Drew Theatre and let Camille's soaring voice warm your heart with beloved holiday classics, contemporary Christmas melodies and everything in between!

Learn more at https://omahaplayhouse.com/productions/christmas-in-my-hearta-concert-featuring-camille-metoyer-moten/