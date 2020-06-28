Bellevue Little Theatre Announces 2020-21 Season - GREASE, FOREVER PLAID, and More!

Bellevue Little Theatre has announced its upcoming season lineup, as well as information about auditions.

The lineup is as follows:

The Taffetas

by Rick Lewis and Arthur Whitelaw

Sept. 19, 25 and 26, Oct. 2 and 4.

This show pays tribute to sister singing groups from earlier eras. It focuses on Kaye, Peggy, Cheryl and Donna and their premiere on the Dumont Television Network in the 1950s.

Forever Plaid

by Stuart Ross and James Raitt

Sept. 18, 20, 26 and 27, Oct. 3.

Four guys share a love of music, especially the harmonies of The Four Freshmen and The Crew Cuts. They form a group, but their careers are cut short. Or are they?

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever

by Barbara Robinson

Nov. 6-22

A couple putting on a holiday program has to deal with a large family of difficult kids and other obstacles in this classic comedy.

Dial M for Murder

by Frederick Knott

Jan. 15-31

It's a mystery with more than the usual twists, as a new husband plots to kill his rich wife.

Grease

by Warren Casey and Jim Jacobs

March 12-28

This musical about greasers, "Pink Ladies" and a Sandra Dee wannabe ran on Broadway for eight years and became a popular movie.

The Outsider

by Paul Slade Smith

April 30-May 16

Ned Newley might be the worst, and most reluctant, candidate ever to run for office. But that's not at all daunting for political consultant Arthur Vance in this comedy.

Temporary Insanity

by Karen Schaeffer

June 11-27, 2021

A couple who own a marketing firm try to land their first major account amid chaos in this breezy farce.

Learn more about auditions at http://bellevuelittletheatre.weebly.com/auditions.html.

