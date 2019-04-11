American Red Cross To Receive $75,000 Following Omaha COME FROM AWAYÂ Performances

The touring Broadway production of COME FROM AWAY which recently performed in Omaha helped raise $75,000 for flood relief in Nebraska and Southwest Iowa. The producers of COME FROM AWAY, Omaha Performing Arts, and Broadway Across America, along with audience members who attended the show are donating $75,000 for flood relief to the American Red Cross of Nebraska and Southwest Iowa.

The producers and company of COME FROM AWAY reached out to Omaha Performing Arts asking to help communities affected by flooding earlier this month. The Producers donated $1 for each ticket sold during the show's Omaha performances March 27-31 at the Orpheum Theater. Omaha Performing Arts and its national presenting partner, Broadway Across America, matched the $1 donation. Cast and crew also collected audience donations following performances.

"Our audience members contributed more than $40,000. That generous amount speaks to the profound kindness of those living in our region," said Omaha Performing Arts President Joan Squires. "Given the show's message and themes, this was a most appropriate effort. We are grateful to COME FROM AWAY and Broadway Across America for their generous donations."

COME FROM AWAY focuses on the generosity and kindness of Canadians who welcomed 7,000 stranded airline passengers in the days after September 11, 2001. "We were deeply concerned about what happened in this region from the recent flooding and felt that the messages of our show could be reflected in helping with the relief efforts" said Sue Frost, one of the producers of COME FROM AWAY.

"Many families are just now discovering the extent of the damage. We wanted to join these efforts to help provide aid as they recover from the devastation," said Lauren Reid, COO of The John Gore Organization/Broadway Across America. "The Omaha audiences were obviously moved by the message of the show."





