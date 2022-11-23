Alton Brown Brings BEYOND THE EATS LIVE To The Lied Center!

Television personality, author, Food Network and Netflix star Alton Brown is bringing his Alton Brown Live: Beyond The Eats - The Holiday Variant tour to Lincoln this holiday season!

Brown originated the live culinary variety show with his "Edible Inevitable," "Eat Your Science," and "Beyond The Eats" tours that have performed in 200-plus cities with more than 550,000 fans in attendance. His latest production arrives at the December 8, 2022 and mixes together science, music, food, and festive fun into two hours of pure entertainment.

Alton Brown Live: Beyond the Eats- The Holiday Variant

December 8, 2022 at 7:30pm

Tickets available at liedcenter.org, (402) 472-4747, and at the Lied Center box office.

Beyond the Eats will be a culinary event for food fans of all ages. Rated "D" for Delicious!

Brown says fans can expect "more cooking, more comedy, more music, and more potentially dangerous science stuff with a sprinkle of seasonal spices. Plus, you'll see things I've never been allowed to do on TV." Critics and fans have raved about the interactive components of Brown's shows. He warns, "Prepare for an evening unlike any other and if I call for volunteers...think twice."

Alton Brown has been on the Food Network for over 20 years and is best known as the creator, writer, and host of Good Eats, Good Eats: Reloaded, and Good Eats: The Return. He also hosted Cutthroat Kitchen and served as the culinary commentator on Iron Chef America. He is the host of Top 10 new Netflix Iron Chef reboot "Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend." There are two James Beard awards with Brown's name on them in a drawer in his office, and somewhere in the world there's a coveted Peabody awarded for Good Eats that was stolen out of his car back in 2013. Brown just released the long-anticipated fourth and final volume in the bestselling Good Eats series of cookbooks was an instant New York Times bestseller with 150 new and improved recipes accompanied by mouthwatering original photography, The Final Years is the most sumptuous and satisfying of the Good Eats books yet.

The Lied Center is Nebraska's Home for the Arts. Located at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the Lied presents the world's most iconic artists and major regional, national and international performances that entertain and inspire audiences. We offer something for everyone, including the best of Broadway, symphony orchestras, dance, music, theater and family programs. Artists at the Lied have ranged from Itzhak Perlman and Wynton Marsalis to the American Ballet Theatre and St. Louis Symphony. The Lied also is committed to educational outreach: Nearly 100% of visiting artists work with students in the days leading up to their performance. Visit us at liedcenter.org