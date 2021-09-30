Tim McGraw and Itzhak Perlman Join The McKnight Center For The Performing Arts' Grand Re-Opening Weekend

The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts at Oklahoma State University will kick off its grand re-opening weekend on Oct. 8-10, bringing award-winning stars to Stillwater, Okla. Country music superstar, Tim McGRaw headlines the celebration on Friday, Oct. 8, followed by Emmy Award-winning violinist, Itzhak Perlman on Saturday, Oct. 9, and Broadway's Brian Stokes Mitchell and Megan Hilty on Sunday, Oct. 10.

"The McKnight Center's upcoming season will be incredible. We know audiences have missed seeing live concerts during the pandemic, which is why we aimed to reopen with an unforgettable lineup of performers," said The McKnight Center's Marilynn and Carl Thoma Executive Director Mark Blakeman. "We are proud to bring such high caliber talent to the Center. Guests at all shows will enjoy a unique concert experience at The McKnight Center, as no seat is more than 100 feet from the stage. The intimacy of the center combined with our state-of-the-art acoustics make every guest feel like a VIP."

Tim McGRaw performs on Friday, Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m. His visit to The McKnight Center is significant, as he typically plays in arenas and massive outdoor venues. The McKnight Center offers an intimate viewing environment and boasts not a bad seat in the house. All tickets to Tim McGRaw include a celebratory reception before and after the concert, complimentary parking in the adjacent garage, and a gift bag of souvenir items.

Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award winner, Itzhak Perlman takes The McKnight Center stage on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 7:30 p.m. Bringing a solo concert to the stage, the well-decorated violinist will show the audience his charm and artistry.

Tony Award-winner Brian Stokes Mitchell and award-winning actress and singer, Megan Hilty, will close out the weekend with Broadway Songbook on Sunday, Oct. 10 at 3:00 p.m. This performance will feature memorable musical theater songs, performed by Broadway's most iconic performers.

"The McKnight Center is dedicated to attracting celebrated national and international programs with notable performing arts productions and artists. We are thrilled to welcome back our audience and celebrate our grand reopening with them," continued Blakeman.

Opening weekend kicks off The McKnight Center's 2021-2022 season, which includes performances by Bernadette Peters, Philadelphia Orchestra, Sarah Coburn and more. To purchase tickets or to learn more about the upcoming season, please visit mcknightcenter.orgor call 405-744-9999.

COVID-19 Safety Precautions

The McKnight Center has enhanced health and safety measures to keep guests, artists and employees safe. Any concert presented as a McKnight Center season event may require any combination of a face mask, proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test, depending on the requirements set by each visiting artist. These requirements will chance from event to event. For specifics regarding COVID-19 safety guidelines, please click here.

Tim McGRaw: Face masks are expected while indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

Itzhak Perlman and Broadway Songbook with Brian Stokes Mitchell and Megan Hilty: All guests must show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test for entrance to the concert. Tests must be performed by a medical profession within 72 hours of the performance start time. Masks are required for all guests, regardless of vaccination status.