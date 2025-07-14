THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Comes to the Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW is coming to the Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma this October. Performances will run October 2, 2025 - November 1, 2025.

Every three years, Lyric Theatre does “The Time Warp” again, staging the raunchy, hysterical, and uproarious 1973 rock musical to the delight of the show’s enthusiastic fans.

Well, hot patootie, bless my soul, one of the most popular cult musicals of all time returns to Lyric’s stage in an all-new 2025 production featuring the signature Texas theme that made Lyric’s 2022 production a sold-out hit.

Only Lyric Subscribers may secure their tickets now as an add-on to subscription renewals before single ticket buyers snatch up all the seats. Go ahead; I see you shiver with antici… (say it!) … pation!

Production Information

Runtime: Approximately two hours including one 15-minute intermission

Stage Effects Advisory: Fog and strobe lights

Content Advisory: Adult situations, language and content