OCCC Visual and Performing Arts Center Announces Full Season

Oklahoma City Community College's Visual and Performing Arts Center has opened season- and single-ticket sales for its 2021-2022 series. The announcement comes after more than a year of virtual concerts and hybrid, limited-seating plus live-streamed performances the venue held throughout 2020 and 2021, due to COVID-19 precautions.

"We're relieved and thrilled to bring a full season of world-renowned acts from around the globe to Oklahoma City," said OCCC's Lemuel Bardeguez, who oversees the college's Cultural Programs division, which includes the VPAC. "We can't wait to welcome patrons to our venue for a full season of world-class dancers, Broadway performances and concerts."

The season lineup includes six shows: The Midtown Men - Stars from the Original Broadway Cast of Jersey Boys* on October 29; Cirque Mechanics, Birdhouse Factory, a Cirque experience for the whole family, featuring circus stunts on a set inspired from the Murals of Diego Rivera, on November 20; Ballet Folkórico de México de Amalia Hernandez, Mexico's most renowned dance ensemble, on January 28; The Ten Tenors, an Australian music ensemble, present their new album, Love Is In The Air, on February 25; Drum Tao, a performance of the Wadaiko drum tradition, on March 22; and An Evening with Renée Elise Goldsbery, star of Hamilton, Rent, The Color Purple, The Lion King, and Girls 5eva, among others. Reneé performs selections of Broadway hits, songs by Aretha Franklin, Ella Fitzgerald, Bob Dylan and more on April 29.

"Oklahoma City deserves unbelievable experiences from visual and performing artists," said Bardeguez. "We're delighted to offer world-class arts, entertainment, and arts education events in spaces where our community comes to relax, learn, appreciate, and have a good time."

The Visual and Performing Arts Center (VPAC) is a 1,063-seat, state-of-the-art theater space located on the campus of Oklahoma City Community College. Its mission, fulfilled since 2014, is to increase access to world-class cultural programs and performances for underserved populations.



Season subscriptions begin at just $120, and individual tickets start at $17. For specific performance details and updates, visit occc.edu/pas. To purchase tickets, visit tickets.occc.edu or call 405.682.7579.

*Not a performance of, not affiliated with the show Jersey Boys.