December 19th Update: HAMILTON - OKC Broadway Leads Best Musical Category in the BWW Oklahoma Awards Voting

We're heading into the final week of voting for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Oklahoma:

Best Actor in a Musical (Equity)

Joseph Morales - HAMILTON - OKC Broadway 15%

Jonathan Beck Reed - BRIGHT STAR - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 15%

Brad Baker - HAIR - Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre 10%

Best Actor in a Musical (Non-Equity)

Zachary Wright - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre 19%

Charlie Monnot - DISASTER! - Pollard Theatre 13%

Lance Overdorff - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - The State Theater 8%

Best Actor in a Play (Equity)

Charlie Monnot - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 18%

Jonathan Beck Reed - FROST/NIXON - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 15%

Cameron Law - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre 14%

Best Actor in a Play (Non-Equity)

Joe Burleigh - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Jewel Box 20%

Tyler Woods - THE BOOK OF WILL - Oklahoma Shakespeare 19%

Ronn Burton - PRESENCE - Theatre Crude Fringe Festival 16%

Best Actress in a Musical (Equity)

Erin Clemmons - HAMILTON - OKC Broadway 25%

Hope Chancey - HAIR - Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre 14%

Lexi Windsor - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 13%

Best Actress in a Musical (Non-Equity)

Phoebe Butts - HAIRSPRAY - Sooner Theatre 23%

Cheyanne Marie - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre 13%

Sarah Scott - CARRIE - Upstage Theatre 12%

Best Actress in a Play (Equity)

Emily Pace - FROST/NIXON - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 25%

Lexi Windsor - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 15%

Maria Hurdle - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre 14%

Best Actress in a Play (Non-Equity)

Kimberly Thomas-Cobb - LITTLE WOMEN - The Bethany Stage 11%

Renee Krapff - ALMOST, MAINE - Pollard Theatre 9%

Iris Perry - HENRY VI, PART 1 - The Bethany Stage 9%

Best Choreography (Equity)

Amy Reynolds-Reed - NEWSIES - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 35%

Hui Cha Poos - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre 17%

Andy Blankenbeuler - HAMILTON - OKC Broadway 16%

Best Choreography (Non-Equity)

MacKay Whalen Adams - HAIRSPRAY - Sooner Theatre 20%

Danielle Shipley - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre 16%

Ellie Valdez - GHOST THE MUSICAL - Pollard Theatre 15%

Best Costume Design (Equity)

Alyssa Couturier-Herndon - HAIR - Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre 31%

Jeffrey Meek - TITANIC - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 23%

Jeffrey Meek - NEWSIES - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 15%

Best Costume Design (Non-Equity)

Ibis Maimo - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - KidsAlive! 17%

Alyssa Couturier-Herndon - THE TRAGEDY OF CARMEN - Painted Sky Opera 16%

Kristy Johnson - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Jewel Box 15%

Best Director of a Musical (Equity)

Steven Smeltzer - HAIR - Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre 30%

Ashley Wells - NEWSIES - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 26%

Michael Baron - TITANIC - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 18%

Best Director of a Musical (Non-Equity)

Angela Polk - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre 17%

Jennifer Teel - HAIRSPRAY - Sooner Theatre 16%

Matthew Sipress-Banks - DISASTER! - Pollard Theatre 15%

Best Director of a Play (Equity)

W. Jerome Stevenson - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre 39%

Michael Baron - FROST/NIXON - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 31%

Michael Baron - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 21%

Best Director of a Play (Non-Equity)

Audra Faust & Erica Tschida - LITTLE WOMEN - The Bethany Stage 20%

Denise Hughes - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Jewel Box 17%

Wil Rogers - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Jewel Box 15%

Best Ensemble in a Musical (Equity)

HAMILTON - OKC Broadway 27%

HAIR - Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre 24%

NEWSIES - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 22%

Best Ensemble In a Musical (Non-Equity)

HAIRSPRAY - Sooner Theatre 21%

DISASTER! - Pollard Theatre 21%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre 17%

Best Ensemble in a Play (Equity)

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre 32%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 27%

FROST/NIXON - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 25%

Best Ensemble in a Play (Non-Equity)

LITTLE WOMEN - The Bethany Stage 25%

ALMOST, MAINE - Pollard Theatre 17%

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Jewel Box 16%

Best Musical (Equity)

HAMILTON - OKC Broadway 24%

HAIR - Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre 21%

NEWSIES - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 17%

Best Musical (Non-Equity)

HAIRSPRAY - Sooner Theatre 22%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre 18%

DISASTER! - Pollard Theatre 16%

Best Musical Director (Equity)

Mariann Searle - HAIR - Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre 30%

Jan McDaniel - NEWSIES - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 24%

Brian Hamilton - BRIGHT STAR - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 18%

Best Musical Director (Non-Equity)

Stephanie Keegan-Moring - EVITA - Upstage Theatre 24%

Laura Himes - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre 20%

Mervin Tay - HAIRSPRAY - Sooner Theatre 16%

Best New Work (Non-Equity)

THOSE WHO LIE BEYOND - 19th Century Hound 51%

PRESENCE - Theatre Crude Fringe Festival 36%

3/4 EMPTY - Theatre Crude Fringe Festival 13%

Best Play (Equity)

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre 32%

FROST/NIXON - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 28%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 19%

Best Play (Non-Equity)

LITTLE WOMEN - The Bethany Stage 28%

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Jewel Box 17%

THE LOST BOY - 3rd Act Theatre Company 13%

Best Scenic Design (Equity)

Ben Hall - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre 20%

Kristy Benson - HAIR - Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre 19%

Kimberly Powers - NEWSIES - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 17%

Best Scenic Design (Non-Equity)

Ben Hall - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre 20%

Michael Todd - HAIRSPRAY - Sooner Theatre 18%

W. Jerome Stevenson - DISASTER! - Pollard Theatre 17%

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical (Equity)

Charlie Monnot - GHOST - Pollard Theatre 24%

Easton Edwards - HAIR - Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre 20%

W. Jerome Stevenson - NEWSIES - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 14%

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical (Non-Equity)

W. Jerome Stevenson - GHOST - Pollard Theatre 13%

Seth Paden - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre 11%

Mark Ledbetter - HAIRSPRAY - Sooner Theatre 8%

Best Supporting Actor in a Play (Equity)

David Fletcher-Hall - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre 37%

Jonathan Beck Reed - FROST/NIXON - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 36%

Ronn Burton - FROST/NIXON - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 15%

Best Supporting Actor in a Play (Non-Equity)

Taylor Reich - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Jewel Box 16%

Lance Overdorff - TONY AND TINA'S WEDDING - Stage Door Theater 15%

Matthew Percival - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Jewel Box 14%

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (Equity)

Phoebe Butts - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 21%

Barbara Fox DeMaio - TITANIC - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 19%

Lexi Windsor - BRIGHT STAR - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 14%

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (Non-Equity)

Danielle Flesher Webb - HAIRSPRAY - Sooner Theatre 16%

De'Vin Lewis - DISASTER! - Pollard Theatre 12%

Chanda Graham - HAIRSPRAY - Sooner Theatre 8%

Best Supporting Actress in a Play (Equity)

Emily Pace - FROST NIXON - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 40%

Allie Alexander - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre 23%

Lindsey Rollins - TWELFTH NIGHT - Oklahoma Shakespeare 16%

Best Supporting Actress in a Play (Non-Equity)

Emma Castor - LITTLE WOMEN - The Bethany Stage 24%

Julia Seely - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Jewel Box 23%

Megan Rich - THE LOST BOY - 3rd Act Theatre Company 19%

Best Technical Design - Lighting & Sound (Equity)

Carson Decker - HAIR - Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre 22%

Adam Chamberlin - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre 19%

Helena Kuukka - TITANIC - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 13%

Best Technical Design - Lighting & Sound (Non-Equity)

W. Jerome Stevenson - DISASTER! - Pollard Theatre 25%

Jimmy Helm & Andrew Himes - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre 18%

Anthony Risi (lighting) and Brent Bullard (sound) - HAIRSPRAY - Sooner Theatre 17%

