BWW PREVIEW: Oklahoma City University's Wanda L Bass School of Music Presents THE MUSIC MAN

Jess here. Now that school is back in session, students have been busy working, rehearsing and preparing for Oklahoma City University's upcoming fall theatre offerings. The Wanda L. Bass School of Music is thrilled to open their 2019 season with the six-time Tony Award winning production, "THE MUSIC MAN." This classic golden age musical, with book, music and lyrics by Meredith Willson and story by Meredith Willson and Franklin Lacey, was an easy choice as OCU alum, Kristin Chenoweth, starred in the 2003 primetime TV movie version. And another plus, this beloved favorite is scheduled to hit the Broadway stage once again in 2020, where it will feature Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster at the helm.

Join us as we travel back in time to small town Iowa in 1912, complete with a cast of characters whose good faith is challenged by a fast talking salesman promising to create a youngsters' marching band, inclusive of lessons and uniforms. Having no long term plans to remain once the purchased instruments arrive, the tables quickly turn when the town's librarian captures his interest, and ultimately, his heart.

The cast features the following Oklahoma City University students:

Professor Harold Hill: Nick Atkins and Adam LaPorte

Marian Paroo: Caroline Allen and Claire Greenberg

Marcellus Washburn: Jonah White

Winthrop Paroo: Zander Hornbuckle

Amaryllis: Melody Chan

Mrs. Paroo; Madeleine Reese

Charlie Cowell (and Mayor Shin cover): Sean Ghedi

Tommy Djilas: Andrew Maguire

Mayor Shinn: Connor McLaury

Eulalie Mackechnie Shinn: Meghan Rooney

Zaneeta Shinn: Melissa Goldberg

Gracie Shinn: Emma Epperson

Barbershop Quartet: Hunter Semrau, Adam White, Austin Lewis and Jack Supan

Pic-A-Little Ladies: Fan Alison Yalun, Emma Licata, Katherine Chatman, Jennie Rupp and Christina Carter

Ensemble: Mackenzie McIntyre, Madeline Statter, Noah Morgan, Samuel Pottinger, Jacob Arnold, Chance Ingalls, Cooper Clack, Vance Klassen, Rodney Thompson, Katie Bates, Liana Forss, Emma Miller, Raven Wiley, Penny Barnett and Zoe Epperson.

Director: David Herendeen

Music Director: Matthew Mailman

OCU's "The MUSIC MAN" will be opening at the Kirkpatrick Auditorium on Friday, September 27 and will run through Sunday, September 29. Friday and Saturday showtime is 8 PM, and Sunday showtime is 3 PM. For tickets please visit: https://www.okcu.edu/main/tickets

"I see flags, I hear bells. There's a parade in town. I see crowds, I hear yells, there's a parade in town!" -Stephen Sondheim





