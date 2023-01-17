AIN'T TOO PROUD National Tour Comes to Tulsa PAC in April

Single tickets for the twelve-time Tony nominated Broadway smash hit musical AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS, went on sale Friday, January 13th at 10:30am. Tickets are available online at CelebrityAttractions.com, in person at the Tulsa PAC Box Office and by phone at 918.596.7111 Monday - Friday, 10:30am - 5:30pm. AIN'T TOO PROUD will play the Tulsa PAC April 4-9, 2023 for eight performances. Groups orders of 10 or more can be placed by calling Allyson Davis at 918.796.0220 or by emailing allyson@celebrityattractions.com.

Featuring the Grammy winning songs and Tony winning moves, AIN'T TOO PROUD is the electrifying musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one and being voted the greatest R&B group of all time by Billboard Magazine in 2017. The rest is history - how they met, the groundbreaking heights they hit, and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest. This thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal is set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Get Ready," "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," and so many more.

After breaking house records at Berkeley Rep, The Kennedy Center, CTG's Ahmanson Theatre, and Toronto's Princess of Wales Theatre, AIN'T TOO PROUD opened on Broadway in March 2019, where it continued to play sold-out audiences and broke the Imperial Theatre's box office record. Written by Kennedy Prize-winning playwright Dominique Morisseau, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Des McAnuff, and featuring the Tony Award winning choreography of Sergio Trujillo, this dazzling production now brings the untold story of the legendary quintet to audiences across the country.

The creative team also includes Tony Award nominee Robert Brill(scenic design), Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell (costume design), Tony Award winner Howell Binkley (lighting design), Tony Award winner Steve Canyon Kennedy (sound design), Drama Desk Award winner Peter Nigrini (projection design), Drama Desk Award winner Charles G. LaPointe (hair and wig design), Steve Rankin (fight direction), Brian Harlan Brooks (tour resident director), Edgar Godineaux (associate choreographer), John Miller (music coordinator), Molly Meg Legal (production supervisor), and Nicole Olson (production stage manager). Orchestrations are by Tony Award recipient Harold Wheeler, with music supervision and arrangements by Kenny Seymour. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting, Merri Sugarman, C.S.A.

The national tour of AIN'T TOO PROUD is produced by Ira Pittelman and Tom Hulce, in association with Stephen Gabriel, executive producer. General management and production management by Work Light Productions.

For more information, please visit www.CelebrityAttractions.com

TICKET INFORMATION

Individual tickets for AIN'T TOO PROUD range in price from $29 - $80 and are available by phone at (918) 596-7111 or by visiting CelebrityAttractions.com. Tickets are available for groups of 10 or more by calling Allyson Davis at 918.796.0220 or by emailing allyson@celebrityattractons.com.

About Celebrity Attractions

Celebrity Attractions is a Tulsa based company that has become a nationally recognized leader in the Broadway industry by presenting five Broadway Seasons in a four-state region, serving in key roles in Broadway trade organizations, and associate producing 30 Broadway Shows. Celebrity Attractions has built one of the nation's most highly successful Broadway Seasons in Tulsa and is proud to have an average annual impact on the local economy of more than $40 million. Celebrity Attractions is committed to presenting the Best of Broadway and more and enriching the communities they serve.

Ticket buyers are reminded that for Celebrity Attractions' productions, the Tulsa PAC Ticket Office and Celebrity Attractions are the only official retail ticket outlets and the only way to guarantee that you are paying face value for legitimate tickets for all performances at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should also be aware that the Tulsa PAC Ticket Office and Celebrity Attractions are unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and are unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.

Get social with Celebrity Attractions by following us on Facebook.com/BwayTULSA. and Instagram.com/BwayTULSA. Join in the conversation by using #BwayTULSA.

AIN'T TOO PROUD The Life and Times of the Temptations continues Celebrity Attractions' 2022-2023 Broadway Season followed by HAMILTON, and Disney's THE LION KING.

For more information, please visit www.CelebrityAttractions.com and AintTooProudMusical.com