A Theatrical Homecoming Celebration! Lyric Theatre Of Oklahoma Announces 2022 Season

Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma will usher in a theatrical homecoming celebration, with its dazzling return to indoor theatrical performances starting in February. The 2022 season features seven spectacular productions across Oklahoma City - at the beloved Plaza Theatre, majestic Civic Center Music Hall, historic Harn Homestead and the acclaimed, new First Americans Museum.

Lyric's 60th season includes five mainstage productions - Head Over Heels (February 16 - March 6), Distant Thunder (March 23-27), Roald Dahl's Matilda (June 21-26), Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel (July 5-10) and Kinky Boots (July 19-24). Season add-ons include cult-classic The Rocky Horror Show (October 5-30) and Lyric's 12th annual production of A Christmas Carol (November 16 - December 23).

"I'm very thankful to all of our state leaders, loyal patrons, and everyone at Lyric for making this past year's outdoor season a safe and joyous success," said Producing Artistic Director Michael Baron. "We were able to create theatre in new ways, like our football stadium production of Grease, attracting both our longtime patrons and bringing in brand-new theatre goers, as well. We learned a lot, both on stage and off, and are now ready to present a full season of shows using all of the creativity, passion and talent for which Lyric Theatre is known and celebrated."

The homecoming season begins with a return to the Plaza Theatre, which has sat darkened for nearly two years, with Head Over Heels, featuring music by the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees - The Go-Go's! In a fearlessly fresh, new musical mash-up of posh and pop, this unpredictable romantic comedy follows the escapades of a royal family on an outrageous journey to save their beloved kingdom and fall in love. This laugh-out-loud poetic adventure of comical courtship is made fantastical with the iconic pop music of 1980s all-female rock band The Go-Go's, and features hit songs like "We Got the Beat," "Mad About You" and "Vacation." The new 90-minute version created by Lyric Theatre will be directed by Michael Baron, choreographed by Amy Reynolds Reed, music direction by Reagan Casteel, and a fabulously fun Route 66 landmark-inspired scenic design by Deb Sivigney.

In March, Lyric will present the world premiere Native American musical Distant Thunder at the brand-new, world-class First Americans Museum, just minutes from downtown Oklahoma City. The production will be staged outdoors at the museum's Festival Plaza with its symbolic earthen mound serving as a backdrop. Distant Thunder, initially slated for Lyric's 2020 season, was less than two weeks from opening when the pandemic shut down theatres all across the nation. The production follows Darrell Waters, a successful young attorney who is returning to his childhood home in Montana to broker a business deal for the benefit of Blackfeet Nation. He soon confronts his reclusive father and his childhood friend who runs an indigenous school about the difficult past and hopes for the future. This new pop/rock musical grapples with the paradigm of what it means to be Native American in the United States. Cultures collide and unite through music, dance, stories and faith, as we witness the dawning of a Distant Thunder. Written by Broadway legend Lynne Taylor-Corbett (creator of Broadway's Swing! and choreographer for the classic movie Footloose) and her son, Shaun Taylor-Corbett (from the original Broadway production of In the Heights), the production will be directed by Lynne Taylor-Corbett.

Lyric's Family Favorite feature, Roald Dahl's Matilda, kicks off the summer season at the Civic Center in June. The inspiring story of an extraordinary little girl who, gifted with a vivid imagination and a sharp wit, dares to prove that you can change your destiny despite all odds. While surviving a tumultuous life with her unscrupulous parents and tyrannical headmistress, Matilda discovers a secret that will liberate her fellow students. Packed with high-energy dance and songs, this Tony Award-winning musical revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life while becoming the greatest little hero. Matilda, will be directed by Lyric's Executive Producer Ashley Wells, choreographed by Amy Reynolds-Reed, with music direction by Brian Hamilton.

Celebrated for its innovative approach to classic musicals, Lyric invites you to rediscover Rodgers and Hammerstein's masterpiece Carousel, this season's Great American Musical selection, re-examined and imagined for our world today. Highlighting its powerful musical score and emotionally visceral dancing, the production will include a full onstage orchestra and features a collaboration with the Oklahoma City Ballet. The July production features classic songs - including "If I Loved You," "June is Bustin' Out All Over" and "You'll Never Walk Alone" - set against the emotionally raw backdrop of an original, new production from the same artistic team who brought you re-envisioned stagings of Titanic and Fiddler on the Roof. Written by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, the production will be directed by Michael Baron with scenic design by Kim Powers, lighting designed by Helena Kukka, and costumes by Jeffrey Meek.

Closing out the mainstage season at the Civic Center, Lyric will step into a dream where glamour is extreme with the exhilarating Tony Award-winner Kinky Boots. This true story about a struggling shoe factory is sure to lift your spirits to high-heeled heights. Charlie Price has reluctantly inherited his father's shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. While trying to save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration from Lola, a fabulous drag entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. This unlikely pair find that they have more in common than they ever dreamed possible, and discover that when you change your mind, you can change your world. Kinky Boots, with music by pop/rock icon Cyndi Lauper, will be directed by Ashley Wells.

Fans of the cult-classic The Rocky Horror Show will do "The Time Warp" again - in October - when Lyric's triennial favorite returns to the Plaza Theatre stage. Back by popular demand, one of Lyric's biggest hits returns in an all-new production, sure to leave you shivering with antici...pation! Written by Richard O'Brien, Lyric's special Denton, U.S.A.-inspired (where the show actually takes place), Texas-themed production will be directed by Michael Baron with country-western inspired costumes by Jeffrey Meek.

Closing the 2022 season, Lyric returns for its final visit to the historic Harn Homestead for its immersive, outdoor production of A Christmas Carol. Just steps from the Oklahoma State Capitol, the 360-degree production will whisk audiences back to the Victorian Era, featuring a host of unforgettable characters, including miserly Ebenezer Scrooge, the ghost of Jacob Marley and the ever-loving Tiny Tim. You'll go from humbug to happy in one magical night in this production featured in both The New York Times and BBC Radio. Charles Dickens' classic holiday tale will be co-directed by Michael Baron and Ashley Wells.

"I'm excited to head back inside to our state-of-the-art Plaza Theatre and the spectacular Civic Center Music Hall," Baron said. "However, we are excited to continue our new immersive outdoor theatre experiences at two of Oklahoma City's most dynamic cultural landmarks - the Harn Homestead and First Americans Museum. Everyone at Lyric can't wait to see you next year as we celebrate the power of live theatre and the cultural diversity of Oklahoma."

Season tickets are available for all five mainstage productions, starting at just $187 per person. For more information, visit LyricTheatreOKC.org or call Lyric's Box Office at (405) 524-9312.

For more information, visit www.LyricTheatreOKC.org.