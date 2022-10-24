3rd Act Theatre Company Presents The World Premiere Of EAT, SLAY, LEAVE
In Eat, Slay, Leave, three women try to take a break from their busy late 30's lives by having a "self-care" weekend at a cabin in the north woods of Minnesota.
3rd Act Theatre Company, a 501(c)3 non-profit theatre company in Oklahoma City presents the World Premiere of Eat, Slay, Leave written by Heather Meyer and directed by Artistic Director Amandanell Bold as the second NOIRE production of Season 4: REGENERATE.
Performances are each Friday and Saturday at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. from October 21, 2022, through November 6, 2022. Tickets are on sale now at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2205215®id=116&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.3rdacttheatreco.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/productions/eat-slay-leave.
In Eat, Slay, Leave, three women try to take a break from their busy late 30's lives by having a "self-care" weekend at a cabin in the north woods of Minnesota. However, their misguided relaxation and rejuvenation methods conjure up supernatural forces that terrify them into facing the darkest parts of themselves in order to survive.
3rd Act's production of this horror-comedy stars a dynamic cast of local talent including Kate Adams, Bailey Lucien, Dani Becker, Jacey Nichole, Brooke Howard, and introduces Kim Burns. The Noire Season pushes boundaries for adult-only audiences. Content Advisory: This production uses fog. This production contains mature language and themes of witchcraft and violence toward supernatural beings.
3rd Act Theatre Company consistently monitors COVID-19 safety and policies, with the safety of cast, crew, audience, and staff among our top priorities. Mask requirements will be assessed and may or may not be required for audiences and/or cast during the production.
3rd Act Theatre is located in the Shoppes at Northpark at N.W. 122nd and N. May Avenue. More information is available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2205215®id=116&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.3rdacttheatreco.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 and on our Facebook page. Any questions may be directed to info@3rdacttheatreco.com or the box office at 405-593-8093.
3rd Act Theatre Company was founded in 2018 and is celebrating its fourth season, REGENERATE, by providing quality productions that entertain, educate, and enlighten through the shared experience of live theatre. Dedicated to inclusion through family-friendly theatre, as well as works based on classic literature for all ages, demographics, and life experiences, 3rd Act Theatre Company offers real-world educational and professional experience to local artists and technicians aspiring to a life or career in the theatre arts.
