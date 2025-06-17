spit&vigor To Remount Mark Blane's Solo MEDEA This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



spit&vigor will present a remount of Jason, Medea and the Tragedy at the PS19 Talent Show, a solo show written and performed by Mark Blane (Cubby, JJ Abrams' Little Voice) and directed by Dante Fuoco (Seal, Dixon Place & Moss Arts Center), based on Euripides' Medea. The production will run June 26-August 28 at spit&vigor tiny baby blackbox theatre (115 MacDougal St, 3C, New York, NY 10012).

Dea and Jay met at drama school over 15 years ago. They now live in the West Village with their 9 year old son when Dea, a rising film star, drops a bombshell during a Q&A for her new action flick: she killed her brother out of self-defense. Thus begins a media firestorm and a messy affair between Jay and the non-binary adult child of Dea's Hollywood agent. The wild tale unfurls from Jay's point of view in a non-stop onslaught of characters and film components to carry the audience through this modern-day Greek mess.

This 50 minute solo adaptation of Euripides' Medea directed by Dante Fuoco is the creation of filmmaker/actor Mark Blane (writer/director/star of the 2019 feature film CUBBY and writer/producer of the Netflix Original THE DEATH AND LIFE OF MARSHA P. JOHNSON). The show will feature a special appearance by Evie Renata with Sound Design by Pulsar Studios (Tiago Cardoso and Dinis Henriques), Choreography by Annika Wong, and Stage Management by Ellery Cordes.

Last fall, the show had its world premiere co-produced by Frigid NYC at Theater Under St. Mark's. Nicole Jesson of Theatre Beyond Broadway wrote in a review “The production, exquisitely structured and paced, moves smoothly under the guidance of director, Dante Fuoco. Jumping back and forth in time, or between the stage and video, this play has exactly what it needs to tell the story – nothing more, nothing less. There is never a dull moment - particularly the denouement." Cultural critic and downtown writer Enzo Escober says “Mark Blane has an electric kind of talent; his face is as ductile as putty, civil one moment and criminal the next.”

"The world is on fire, so why not make a show about infanticide? Kidding. But truly! Theater should be quick and to the punch. And this show is a sharp dose of mania for all the doom-scrollers and working-class theater baddies out there.” said Mark Blane. “I'm ecstatic to bring this back and in a 20 seat blackbox in the Village!"

Performances are scheduled every Thursday at 8pm. Tickets ($15-45) are available for advance purchase at www.medea.show. The performance will run approximately 50 minutes, with no intermission.

Mark Blane (Playwright/Performer) is a Brooklyn-based actor and filmmaker from Indiana. They are most known for their 16mm feature film debut CUBBY (2019), which had its World Premiere In Competition at Torino LGBTQI. CUBBY, which played sold out screenings at NewFest (New York Centerpiece), Outfest, Frameline, and TIFF Inside Out, stars Golden Globe/Emmy nominee Patricia Richardson alongside Mark in the lead role. Susan Stover (producer of HIGH ART and WELCOME TO THE DOLLHOUSE) called it a "fierce writer-director debut” and Jonathan Caouette (Cannes Queer Palm and Golden Camera nominee) said Mark's performance was "kaleidoscopic and engrossing" naming him a "next generation wunderkind filmmaker." Mark was nominated for Best Actor in Wales and won the Buried Treasure Award at the 2020 Chlotrudis Independent Film Awards. Mark's films have been funded in part by Kodak, Leslie Lohman Museum for Lesbian & Gay Art, Gotham Narrative Lab, The Palette Fund, Bay Area Video Coalition, and Brooklyn Arts Council. His work has been reviewed by the LA Times, New York Times, IndieWire, Variety, Irish Times, FilmThreat, The Wall Street Journal and more. Mark co-wrote and produced the Netflix Original THE DEATH AND LIFE OF MARSHA P. JOHNSON directed by Academy Award nominee David France. Mark's other writing and directing credits include: GHOST BIKE (LA's Pan African Film Festival) starring Tamara Tunie, and ASSASSINO AMERICANO AMNÉSICO (World Premiere Torino LGBTQI). As an actor, Mark can be seen in 6 episodes of the JJ Abrams produced AppleTV+ show LITTLE VOICE, directed by Jessie Nelson (I AM SAM) and Chris Storer (THE BEAR). Readings include Dom Martello's POW POW POW KABOOM (T4T Plays Festival), SJW's MORNING ROUTINE (Say Gay Plays) and Preston Crowder's new play BOCKING directed by Stevie Walker-Webb.

Mark received a 2025 Support for Artists grant from New York Council of the Arts. He is adapting his Medea solo play into a short film. He will appear as the lead in the 16mm short film from director Noah Morse and LA production company, Sogbots, titled BIG DAY, CLYDE PARK. Mark is repped by Tyler Kahl at Allegory, and Nelson Paredez and Garrett Lindsay at The ESI Network. @MarkBlane / www.MarkBlane.com

Dante Fuoco (Director) is a queer artist and educator. He is the writer and performer of two solo shows, Transplant and SEAL. Her poetry has appeared in DIAGRAM, Poets.org, Exposition Review, and elsewhere. Since graduating from Swarthmore College in 2012, Dante has worked in and around education as an elementary special ed teacher, a restorative justice facilitator for young people and adults, a therapeutic crisis intervention trainer, a non-profit program manager, and as a swim coach for an LGBTQIA+ adult swim team. Dante holds an MFA in creative writing from Virginia Tech. Their work can be found on their website and they can be found on Instagram at @garlic_lover_b0y

