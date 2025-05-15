Youlim Nam Directs Return Of JUST A YELLOW CAB IN NEW YORK CITY At NuWorks Festival 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After a sold-out run at the Chain Theatre Festival earlier this year, Just a Yellow Cab in New York City returns to the stage-this time under the direction of playwright and producer Youlim Nam-as part of Pan Asian Repertory Theatre's NuWorks Festival 2025. The production will be performed at Theatre Row on Wednesday, June 18 at 7 PM and Sunday, June 22 at 3 PM.

Set in the backseat of a yellow cab, Regina, a tipsy Brooklyn transplant on the cusp of 30, dumps her birthday monologue to a cabby. What starts as a night of disappointment transforms into an unexpected moment of understanding between two strangers.

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM

Youlim Nam (Playwright/Director/Producer) is a NYC-based actor, playwright, director, and producer from Seoul, Korea. Her work has been presented at Chain Theatre, Gene Frankel Theatre, The Clemente, and more. Her full-length play a connected place received the City Artist Corps Grant and was later showcased in the Dramatists Guild's Friday Night Footlights series. In 2023, she was awarded an artist residency at El Barrio's Artspace PS109, where she presented her full-length play New Year's Day (Sae Hae). Youlim has been collaborating with renowned artists, including three-time Emmy winner Cady McClain on various theater projects. Her screen credits include award-winning independent films such as Sunkissed Sky, Jesa and her own short Acting Is My Destiny, which earned her Best Actress at the International Independent Short Awards. She is a member of AEA, the Dramatists Guild, and an ensemble member of Axial Theatre.

Delil Baran (Cab Driver) is a Kurdish actor based in New York City. His recent credits include Whelm, Left Hand, and Lake Artifact. He trains with Tony Greco and continues to explore his craft both on stage and in film.

Han Na Shin (Regina) is a Korean-born actor and model from Michigan, now based in New York City. She has appeared in Vogue and Blanc magazines and starred in commercial campaigns for Maybelline, Flamingo, and On Running. Han Na made her acting debut in the short film Gonggi, a Nicholl Fellowship Quarterfinalist. She is a graduate of the University of Michigan and studied acting at The Barrow Group.

This production is presented as part of NuWorks 2025, Pan Asian Repertory Theatre's annual festival celebrating original works by Asian American artists and their collaborators. For tickets and more information, visit Pan Asian Rep's website.

Comments

Best Featured Performer in a Play - Live Standings Conrad Ricamora - Oh, Mary! - 9% Amalia Yoo - John Proctor is the Villain - 4% Bianca Leigh - Oh, Mary! - 4% Vote Now!