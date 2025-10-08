YOU NEVER LEARN Opens In November at Target Margin Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



William Sydney (ABORTION TALK, NOT CALM) returns to the stage as the writer and director of YOU NEVER LEARN. This new play is a raw, kinky, expressionist reimagining of Jane Austen's beloved novel Emma.

Sydney is joined on the creative team by Line Producer Leigh Honigman and Creative Producers AJ Liu and Ben Natan. The design team includes Forest Entsminger (Scenic), Karen Boyer (Costumes), Jaqueline Scaletta (Lighting), Robin Margolis (Sound), and Grady Shea (Technical Director).

The cast features Stephen D'Ambrose (Mr Woodhouse), Gary De Mattei (Mr Knightley), Abe Goldfarb (Mr Frank Churchill), Jeffrey Marchetti (Mr F), Randolph Curtis Rand (Mr G), William Sydney (Mr P), and Julia Weinberg (Emma Woodhouse).

"It's going to be interesting. People are going to enjoy it. Beyond that, I really can't say," says Sydney.

The new play from William Sydney will premiere on November 6 at Target Margin Theater and run until November 22.

Check out Tickets are available here.