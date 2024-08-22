World Premiere of LAS VIDAS ROTAS Opens At Repertorio Español This Fall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Repertorio Español and Corezon are proud to present the world premiere of Las Vidas Rotas, a new and captivating comedy written by Venezuelan actress and journalist Yessi Hernández. This production will run from September 19th-29th, 2024, offering ten exclusive performances that explore the heartwarming and timely themes of migration, resilience, and the pursuit of the American Dream.

Las Vidas Rotas follows the endearing journey of Carla, a determined Venezuelan immigrant navigating the ups and downs of life in the United States. Fueled by hope and a dream to reunite with her mother amid one of the most controversial governments in history, Carla's story is one of resilience and love. Blending humor, drama, and deep emotion, Las Vidas Rotas is a heartfelt tribute to the immigrants who have contributed to the development and progress of the United States.

In 2022, Las Vidas Rotas won first place in the prestigious national playwriting competition "Voces Latinx," organized by the Miranda Family. The project is directed by the acclaimed Pablo Andrade and features a stellar cast, including renowned actors Mónica Steuer, Mario Mattei, Gemma Ibarra, and Gredivel Vásquez, with Bethsabé Caballero making her debut in the lead role.

A heartwarming comedy for the soul! Tickets for Las Vidas Rotas are now available and can be purchased through the Repertorio Español website. Given the limited number of performances, early reservation is recommended. Performed in Spanish, with English available.

For more information: https://repertorio.nyc/show/1647/las-vidas-rotas.

Comments