World Premiere Play 14 MAPLE to Open at The Drama Club This February

14 MAPLE, a new play by Eric Ratée, will premiere Feb 3 & 4, 8 pm, at The Drama Club (97 Green Street, Brooklyn).

The production, directed by Mari Sitner, stars Patrick Callahan and Kara Gordon as Max and Vera, a pair of exes trapped together in their Brooklyn apartment as they live out the final days of their lease. On one August night, secrets come to light in this darkly funny two-character drama.

The play is produced by Matthew Gasda, who was profiled in the New York Times for his play "Dimes Square." With his Phrenes Theater Company, Gasda and his collaborators will present a season of new work by emerging playwrights.

Tickets are available at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2220433®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2F14-maple-tickets-520722925287?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

For more information about Phrenes Theater Company: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/2023theater/matt-and-cassidys-2023-theater-season