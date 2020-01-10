Workshop of RATs:SubwaySongsandStories to Open at TheaterLab

RATs:SubwaySongsandStories, a workshop production of a new musical written by Maguire Wilder opens January 23 and runs through the 26 (Thursday - Saturday at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.) at TheaterLab, 357 W 36th Street, NYC. Music by Gavin Knittle, Kiara Negroni, Lucas Saur, Kyle Best, Maguire Wilder, Natalie Thomas, and Lo Williams.

RaTs:SubwaySongsandStories follows two rats, Rat Princess and Tabby Cat the Sewer Rat, as they journey towards freedom: both sexually and from the oppressive hand of the MTA. Part fact-based narrative and part queer fantasy, RaTs:SubwaySongsandStories is a musical tale (pardon the pun) inspired by and set in the New York City subway system, where we watch the rats attempt to live their lives under a system that wants them dead.

Remember the YouTube Video of the Rat with the pizza slice?

The MTA has recently announced that there is a new means of rat population control in their subway stations. Previously, the MTA would permanently sterilize female rats, but they have since turned to drowning them in large vats of alcohol. RaTs:SubwaySongsandStories attempts to draw the line between rat and human and open a discussion towards the varied ways that the MTA and other governing bodies abuse their power.

The rodently cast includes Fara Faidzan, Maiya Pascouche, Markese Mclamb, Claire-Frances Sullivan, and John Knispel. The production is directed by Kyle Best, designed by Lucas A. DeGirolamo, and produced by Maya Singer. Production stage management by Sarah Samonte; Music Direction by Claire-Frances Sullivan and John Knispel.

Tickets available at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/dept/1957





