Works & Process to Present PETER & THE WOLF By Sergei Prokofiev With Isaac Mizrahi

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Works & Process will present Peter & the Wolf by Sergei Prokofiev with Isaac Mizrahi from Friday, December 6 at 6:30PM to Sunday, December 8 at 4PM at the Guggenheim's Peter B. Lewis Theater, 1071 Fifth Avenue, NYC. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased online.

Isaac Mizrahi narrates and directs Sergei Prokofiev's charming children's classic, Peter & the Wolf, accompanied by Carnegie Hall's Ensemble Connect, conducted by Michael P. Atkinson. The cast, wearing costumes by Mizrahi, performs choreography by John Heginbotham, bringing the thirty-minute story to life for the young and young at heart.

No matter how tall or small, everyone needs a ticket.

(libra) has worked extensively in the entertainment industry as a performer, host, writer, designer and producer for over 30 years. He was most recently seen as Amos Hart in the Broadway production of Chicagoand has an annual residency at Café Carlyle in New York City. Isaac has also performed at various venues across the country such as Joe's Pub, The Regency Ballroom and several City Winery locations nationwide. The New York Times noted, "he qualifies as a founding father of a genre that fuses performance art, music and stand-up comedy."

He is the subject and co-creator of Unzipped, a documentary following the making of his Fall 1994 collection which received an award at the Sundance Film Festival. He hosted his own television talk show The Isaac Mizrahi Showfor seven years, has written three books, and has made countless appearances in movies and on television. He served as a judge on Project Runway: All-Stars for the series' entire seven-season run and has a new podcast, HELLO ISAAC which features celebrity friends and other guests, discussing their success and how failure affects it. HELLO ISAAC was released in June 2023 with new episodes released every week.

Mizrahi has directed productions of A Little Night Music and The Magic Flute for the Opera Theatre of St. Louis. Annually, he directs and narrates his production of the children's classic Peter & the Wolf at The Guggenheim Museum in New York.

Mizrahi has his own production company, IM Entertainment, under which he has several projects in development in television, theatre and literature. He is currently a Consulting Producer on the new Hulu sitcom, MID CENTURY MODERN, premiering in 2025. His New York Times Bestselling memoir, I.M., was published in February 2019.

For more information, visit HelloIsaac.com and follow on social @IMISAACMIZRAHI.

Comments