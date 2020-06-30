Works & Process at the Guggenheim Announces WPA Virtual Commissions July Premieres

Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, has announced July premieres for Works & Process Artists (WPA) Virtual Commissions.

July 5 Donald Byrd

July 6 Dan Siegler and Dawn Sinkowski

July 12 Missy Mazzoli

July 13 Nico Muhly and Adam Tendler

July 16 Virtual Works & Process: Lisa Bielawa

July 19 Eyal Vilner

July 20 Nathan Bugh and Gaby Cook

July 26 Stefanie Batten Bland

July 27 Macy Sullivan

To financially support artists and nurture their creative processes during these challenging times, Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, presents Works & Process Artists (WPA) Virtual Commissions. Through the generosity of our board and donors, over $150,000 in commissioning funds is being granted to artists to produce new video works while social distancing. Each under five minutes long, these virtual performances will spotlight leading creators who have participated in past Works & Process programs. New commissions are posted on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube (@worksandprocess) every Sunday and Monday at 7:30 pm.

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLJ08rQmWB63RFC3avQF-nDsneUXLrUd4X

WORKS & PROCESS ARTISTS (WPA) VIRTUAL COMMISSIONS:

(Participating artists as of June 29)

Stella Abrera * Evita Arce * Ephrat Asherie * BalletX * Brandon Stirling Baker * LaTasha Barnes * Reid Bartelme * Stefanie Batten Bland * Joshua Bergasse * Hope Boykin * Brian Brooks * Camille A. Brown * Nora Brown * Tony Buck * Nathan Bugh * Rena Butler * Donald Byrd * Chris Celiz * Alejandro Cerrudo * Courtney Cochran * Gaby Cook * Anthony Roth Costanzo * Dylan Crossman * Adrian Danchig-Waring * Machine Dazzle * Viva DeConcini * Simone Dinnerstein * Michelle Dorrance * Silas Farley * Jack Ferver * Tom Gold * Joseph Gordon * Amy Hall Garner * Maxfield Haynes * Dance Heginbotham * HIPS * Adam Charlap Hyman * Dick Hyman * Michael R. Jackson * Jeremy Jacob * Colin Jacobsen * Michael Jagger * John Jarboe * Harriet Jung * Larry Keigwin * Gabrielle Lamb * Ashley Laracey * Pontus Lidberg * Ana Lopez * Dave Malloy * Missy Mazzoli * Ryan McNamara * Sara Mearns * Jodi Melnick * Andrea Miller * Isaac Mizrahi * Nico Muhly * Carson Murphy * Gillian Murphy * Michael Novak * Josh Prince * Caili Quan * Sascha Radetsky * Jamar Roberts * Anthony Rodriguez * Leonardo Sandoval * Kamala Sankaram * Zoe Sarnak * Penny Saunders * Claudia Schreier * Troy Schumacher * Margo Seibert * Dan Siegler * Dawn Sinkowski * Victoria Sin * Gus Solomons jr. * Ethan Stiefel * Karma Stylz * Macy Sullivan * Pam Tanowitz * Adam Tendler * Conrad Tao * Caleb Teicher * Richard Thomas * Charles Turner * Nicholas Van Young * Preeti Vasudevan * Eyal Vilner * David Watson * Omari Wiles * Zack Winokur * Nicole Wolcott

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You