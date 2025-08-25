Works & Process Will Present THE AMAZING ADVENTURES OF KAVALIER & CLAY at the Guggenheim

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Works & Process will present an advance look at the Metropolitan Opera’s new production of The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay on Monday, September 8, 2025, at 7 p.m. in the Peter B. Lewis Theater at the Guggenheim Museum (1071 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY). Tickets are available here.

Adapted from Michael Chabon’s Pulitzer Prize–winning novel, the opera will open the Met’s 2025–26 season on September 21. Composer Mason Bates and librettist Gene Scheer bring the story to life with a score that blends electronic textures and diverse musical styles. The opera follows two Jewish cousins in pre–World War II New York who invent an anti-fascist superhero and launch a comic book series, hoping to rally America against Nazism.

Met General Manager Peter Gelb will moderate a discussion with director Bartlett Sher, Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin, and Bates and Scheer. Performances of highlights from the score will be given by mezzo-soprano Sun-Ly Pierce, tenor Miles Mykkanen, and baritone Andrzej Filończyk. A post-performance reception will be held in the Guggenheim rotunda.

About Works & Process

Works & Process champions performing artists at every stage of their creative process. Through residencies, artist discussions, and performance highlights, the program brings audiences behind the scenes while fostering artistic collaboration. Each year, Works & Process supports more than 25 creative residencies and presents over 100 incubated works, many of which go on to national and international tours.