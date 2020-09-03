Water House Collective Presents The Second Annual A MINUTE FLOWERING Festival

Water House Collective creates new mythologies for the Queer community through daring methodologies in storytelling, performance, and design.

Queer experimental group Water House Collective kicks off their second annual A Minute Flowering theater festival, this year featuring a new bunch of never before seen short plays presented via digital magic and alchemy. The plays in this year's festival have been developed over a period of eight months through Water House Collective's New Moon Minute program, a peer-led workshop series of emerging queer playwrights.

The plays in the A Minute Flowering festival will be released one at a time, over the course of the coming month on WaterHouseCollective.com, and remain online indefinitely. The first release Antidotal, written by Brynn Hambley and directed by Sy Bedrick premieres this Friday, September 4th, 2020. The website will allow audiences to explore a technopagan theatrical experience, complete with an emcee welcome from producer Singer Joy, and an interface which allows audiences to enjoy each play at their leisure, and in whatever order they so choose. All plays are presented free of charge, though there is a suggested $10 donation, linked on each play page. Funds raised will be distributed equally amongst actors, directors, and puppeteer.

In addition to Antidotal, the plays featured in the festival include Origen Story, by Nina Ki, directed by Ashley Renee Thaxton-Stevenson, gut instinct diaphragm monster fear peace play, by Lee Harrison Daniel, directed by Jeremy Geragotelis, and Barren Earth, by Alex Moon, directed by Mari Moriarty.

Water House Collective is committed to building mythologies for the Queer community through daring methodologies in storytelling, performance, and design.

For more information, visit waterhousecollective.com

