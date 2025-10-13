WORLD BUILDERS by Johnna Adams is Coming to 124 Bank Street

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Efímero Entertainment SAC and Are We In Love Productions will present World Builders, a play by Johnna Adams exploring love, imagination, and the boundaries of reality. Max and Whitney, two individuals whose personality disorders lead them to retreat into vivid imaginary worlds, fall in love while participating in a clinical drug trial designed to rid them of their delusions. As the pills take effect and their fantasies begin to fade, the pair must confront a difficult question: "I don't know if I can be somebody else's world." Is romance worth leaving their worlds behind?

World Builders is a poetic exploration of love, mental health, and the power of imagination. Max and Whitney are more than their disorders-they are creators of entire worlds. Through their journey, the audience witnesses the tension between reality and imagination, the heart's desires, and the limits of the mind.

Johnna Adams, acclaimed for Gidion's Knot, was inspired by personal experiences with mental health to explore the lives of individuals whose rich inner worlds often clash with reality. World Builders asks the question: Is love worth sacrificing the worlds we've built for ourselves?

Cast:

Max / Producer: Erick Del Aguila (Peruvian actor, co-founder of Efímero Entertainment SAC)

Whitney / Producer: Hannah Rose Doherty (Founder of Are We In Love Productions, Off-Broadway, Little Women, The Glitch, On The Line)