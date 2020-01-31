WORK, LIFE, DEATH: A NIGHT OF ONE ACT COMEDIES to be Presented at Secret Loft

Mask your suffering with laughter as we rip on the toxicity of work, corporate greed, and dollar worship.

Five original one-acts by self-styled and closeted socialists navigate the futility of work-life balance, while offering no solutions, because none exist except to drink heavily. Doors at 7:30pm, Show at 8!

Tickets available on eventbrite.

Date And Time

Thu, February 6, 2020

7:30 PM - 10:30 PM EST

Location

Secret Loft

137 W 14th Street

New York, NY 10011




