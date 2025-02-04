News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

WHERE VOICES LINGER Will Premiere at The Chain Theatre One-Act Festival

Performances run February 8-18.

By: Feb. 04, 2025
Where Voices Linger will premiere at the Chain Theatre One-Act Festival this month. Performances run February 8-18.

Set in 1968, Where Voices Linger follows the story of Antonio Lugano, a 70-year-old Filipino man who has spent five decades confined in an asylum. As Antonio faces a critical evaluation that could determine his release, the play delves into his fragmented memories and a surprising connection with Nurse Schmidt, uncovering buried truths about love, loss, and the enduring power of memory. Loosely inspired by the Willard Suitcases-a collection of belongings left behind by patients of the now closed Willard Asylum for the Chronic Insane-Where Voices Linger sheds light on the forgotten stories of institutionalized immigrants.

Written by Jeremy Rafal, the production is co-directed by Dennis Yueh-Yeh Li and Nina Zoie Lam, with Jay Qun Green serving as stage manager. The performance features Ariel Estrada* as Antonio and Julia Burnier as Nurse Schmidt. (*Actors appearing courtesy of the Actors Equity Association)





